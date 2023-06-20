Western Regional RTI Officers Embark On Vigorous Education

Right of access to information is a fundamental human right enshrined in Ghana’s 1992 constitution, called “The Constitution”.

As a result, government upon government have made attempts to make this right a law to be implemented.

The bill was finally passed by parliament and assented to by the president on 21st May, 2019, called “The Nine Hundred And Eighty-Ninth Act Of The Parliament Of The Republic Of Ghana”, entitled, “Right To Information Act, 2019.

The act is to provide for the implementation of the constitutional right to information held by a public institution, subject to the exemptions that are necessary and consistent with the protection of the public interest in a democratic society, to foster a culture of transparency and accountability in public affairs and to provide for related matters.

According to the act, a person has the right to information, subject to the provisions of the act which may be exercised through an application made in accordance with section 18 of the act. The act also says that a person may apply for information without giving a reason for the application. Despite that, where an applicant requests that the application be treated as urgent, the applicant shall state the reason for the urgency.

For the citizenry to know and understand that there is a law which empowers them to access information from public institutions and relevant private institutions, government has recruited and trained information officers who have been posted to the various agencies, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMD’s) to facilitate access to information.

In the western region, all the fourteen MMDA’s have an established information units with qualified and trained information officers to facilitate access to timely, accurate and reliable information.

For the general publics to be aware of their rights to information under the Act, these officers have had series of education and sensitization about the Act in schools, churches, mosques, market places, television and radio tours.

Kyzz Fm, one of the most listened to radio stations in Sekondi-Takoradi has been pivotal in the success story of the publicity that the Act has enjoyed in the region. Management of the station have given free airtime to right to information officers to educate the publics of their rights of access to information.

The western regional information officer, Mr. Thomas Tabiri has urged other media houses to emulate the gestures of Kyzz fm as a corporate social responsibility for the Act to reach a wider coverage.

“I wish to use this medium to entreat institutions ( public and private) to extend invitations to the right to information officers (RTI) in their respective jurisdictions to come and educate their staff about the Act”, he said in an interview with Kyzz Fm.

By: WR/ RTI OFFICERS