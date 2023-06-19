ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

If known rating agencies are reckless set up your own agencies – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines If known rating agencies are reckless set up your own agencies – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Founder of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s labelling of international rating agencies as reckless.

Speaking at the 30th Africa Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meeting, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s economic woes worsened because of the ratings of such agencies.

“I can comfortably and convincingly say this as the AU champion for African financial institutions and leader of a country, which recently had to deal with one of the most difficult periods in his post-independence history, difficulties which were exacerbated by the reckless behaviour of rating agencies that engaged in pro-cyclical downgrades shutting Ghana out of capital markets and turning it liquidity crisis into a solvency crisis,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to the argument by the President, Franklin Cudjoe has shared his opinion.

According to him, if indeed President Akufo-Addo believes the known rating agencies are reckless, then perhaps he should set up his own agencies and let them support him with money.

“Mr. President, if the known rating agencies are "reckless" as you say in their assessment of your economy, why don't you set up your own agencies and let them give you money?” Franklin Cudoe said in a post on his Facebook.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Obiri Boahen blasts Speaker Bagbin for recent comment Obiri Boahen blasts Speaker Bagbin for recent comment

4 hours ago

We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT

4 hours ago

Coach Kubli in Police grip for assaulting female referee Coach Kubli in Police grip for assaulting female referee

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Konadu Apraku asked to go back and complete nomination forms NPP primaries: Konadu Apraku asked to go back and complete nomination forms

4 hours ago

The suspect in red Jilted lover boy arrested for slitting ex-girlfriend's throat to death

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo to attend NPP's final rally at Assin North Akufo-Addo to attend NPP's final rally at Assin North

4 hours ago

Parliament hit with new anti-gay suit Parliament hit with new anti-gay suit

5 hours ago

Alan Kyerematenleft receiving a message from Akufo-Addo at an event [VIDEO] Akufo-Addo tells Alan: ‘You’ll follow me’ – Justifying Alan’s ‘it’s my t...

6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo We can no longer continue relying on foreign capital; it’s risky and costly - Ak...

6 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I will use agriculture to bring Ghana out of the traches of IMF when I become Pr...

Latest: News
body-container-line