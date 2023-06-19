If known rating agencies are reckless set up your own agencies – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Founder of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s labelling of international rating agencies as reckless.

Speaking at the 30th Africa Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meeting, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s economic woes worsened because of the ratings of such agencies.

“I can comfortably and convincingly say this as the AU champion for African financial institutions and leader of a country, which recently had to deal with one of the most difficult periods in his post-independence history, difficulties which were exacerbated by the reckless behaviour of rating agencies that engaged in pro-cyclical downgrades shutting Ghana out of capital markets and turning it liquidity crisis into a solvency crisis,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to the argument by the President, Franklin Cudjoe has shared his opinion.

According to him, if indeed President Akufo-Addo believes the known rating agencies are reckless, then perhaps he should set up his own agencies and let them support him with money.

“Mr. President, if the known rating agencies are "reckless" as you say in their assessment of your economy, why don't you set up your own agencies and let them give you money?” Franklin Cudoe said in a post on his Facebook.