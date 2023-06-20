‘Because of Bawumia girls cannot buy sanitary pads anymore’— Margaret Ansei alleges

20.06.2023 LISTEN

Margaret Ansei, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team has once against time criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the high cost of sanitary pads in Ghana.

Speaking during a discussion on Metro TV on Monday, June 19 she said Dr. Bawumia in 2016 made several promises but failed to fulfil any.

“A serious political party, we should take him back to his promises in 2016, we should take Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the promises he made Ghanaians. Which of them has he fulfilled, which of them? You see the point is that all other candidates are lunged together, they form this cabinet that Nana Addo is running so if Nana Addo couldn’t do and Nana Addo is telling us, at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections that all the brains in NPP, he has given to Dr. Bawumia. He is the brain box of the NPP and look at how the economy is struggling,” Margaret Ansei stated.

She continued “all the wisdom NPP has is in Bawumia’s head and this wisdom has taught pensioners to go and picket at the Ministry of Finance. Dr. Bawumia’s wisdom has caused young girls not to be able to buy sanitary pads.”

According to Margaret Ansei, Ghana will collapse if Dr. Bawumia becomes president.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has filed his nomination to contest the flagbearer election of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The NPP flagbearer election will be held on November 4 later this year.