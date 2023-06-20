I care about everyone; the sick, vulnerable, excluded, kayayei – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is aspiring to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections, has emphasized his commitment to caring for everyone in the country, regardless of their social status.

In a tweet on Monday, June 19, the Vice President expressed his concern for the vulnerable and the excluded in society, including lepers, the sick, cancer patients, the disabled, street children, and the unemployed, among others.

He noted that addressing the challenges faced by the weakest in society is the true essence of life and a positive step towards improving the country.

"I care about the vulnerable and the excluded. I care about the Lepers, I care about the sick, the sickle cell sufferers and cancer patients, I care about the disabled, I care about the Kayayei, I care about street children, and I care about the unemployed amongst others.

“This is the true essence of life; to address the problems of the weakest among us and to help them lift themselves up," Dr. Bawumia tweeted.

Dr. Bawumia is among over eleven aspirants seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

The party is set to choose its flagbearer during a congress scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Dr. Bawumia is widely regarded as a strong contender for the party's flagbearer position, given his role as Vice President and his extensive experience in the public and private sectors.

He has been a key figure in the NPP's government since 2017, leading several initiatives, including the digitization of the economy and his roles in the implementation of the government's flagship programs such as the Free Senior High School policy and the One District One Factory programme.