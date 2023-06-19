I didn’t bus people to submit my forms unlike other aspirants – Afriyie Akoto takes swipe at Bawumia, Alan

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has indicated that he plans on convincing delegates to vote for him in the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) based on his good works.

After filing his nomination forms on Monday, June 19, to contest the flagbearer election, he said he believes his hard work as Minister of Food and Agriculture will do the trick for him.

According to him, this is why he did not bus supporters to the party headquarters to submit his forms, unlike other aspirants.

"As you can see the support is massive, I did not bus people to the party office to support me as some members of the NPP did. I, therefore, believe my hard work at the Ministry of Agric will fetch my votes,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.

This is a direct jab at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen who were accompanied by a huge crowd of followers to submit their forms last week.

While insisting that he is not moved by such numbers, the former Agric Minister stressed that he is confident of victory at the end of the flagbearer election of the NPP.

He has promised that as President, he will leverage the potential of the Agriculture sector to make Ghana prosper.

"During the 6 years leadership of Akuffo Addo government and my tenure as a minister we laid a foundation in terms of programs, legislation, intellectual capacity, and many others to build Agriculture which will provide the finances of both foreign and local to finance our industrial development, education, health, infrastructure," Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.