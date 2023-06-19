We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called out the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for putting all their focus on the implementation of the Free Senior High Secondary (Free SHS) School programme to the detriment of the development of basic education in the country.

According to GNAT, the MoE and GES seem to have forgotten that basic education is the foundation of the government’s flagship programme Free SHS.

Mr Christian Yaw Adinkrah, the Chairman of the Madina-Abokobi chapter of GNAT in the Greater Accra Region, called out the managers of the educational sector while reacting to the claims by the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, that the NPP has neglected basic education.

He spoke on the Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Monday, June 19, 2023.

He explained that the 2021 to 2022 academic year's capitation base grant and enrolment grant have not been paid.

“2022 to 2023 academic year's capitation base grant and enrolment grants have not been paid,” he said.

He noted that it is only the first-term capitation base and enrolment grants that had been paid when the schools are on vacation.

He revealed that because of the mismanagement, some head teachers are shying away from accepting appointments as heads.

“It is not pleasant to be a head teacher or headmistress among others,” he indicated.

He added that basic schools are bedevilled by a lack of infrastructure.

He said that the humongous number of pupils at the basic education level is having a toll on teachers.

“Teachers have to mark home works for students numbering about 70 to 80 daily at the basic level,” he bemoaned.

He noted that the 15 percent budget allocations to basic schools are woefully inadequate.

Classfmonline.com