ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT

Education We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called out the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for putting all their focus on the implementation of the Free Senior High Secondary (Free SHS) School programme to the detriment of the development of basic education in the country.

According to GNAT, the MoE and GES seem to have forgotten that basic education is the foundation of the government’s flagship programme Free SHS.

Mr Christian Yaw Adinkrah, the Chairman of the Madina-Abokobi chapter of GNAT in the Greater Accra Region, called out the managers of the educational sector while reacting to the claims by the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, that the NPP has neglected basic education.

He spoke on the Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Monday, June 19, 2023.

He explained that the 2021 to 2022 academic year's capitation base grant and enrolment grant have not been paid.

“2022 to 2023 academic year's capitation base grant and enrolment grants have not been paid,” he said.

He noted that it is only the first-term capitation base and enrolment grants that had been paid when the schools are on vacation.

He revealed that because of the mismanagement, some head teachers are shying away from accepting appointments as heads.

“It is not pleasant to be a head teacher or headmistress among others,” he indicated.

He added that basic schools are bedevilled by a lack of infrastructure.

He said that the humongous number of pupils at the basic education level is having a toll on teachers.

“Teachers have to mark home works for students numbering about 70 to 80 daily at the basic level,” he bemoaned.

He noted that the 15 percent budget allocations to basic schools are woefully inadequate.

Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo to attend NPP's final rally at Assin North Akufo-Addo to attend NPP's final rally at Assin North

1 hour ago

Parliament hit with new anti-gay suit Parliament hit with new anti-gay suit

2 hours ago

I will lead this country into a prosperous future - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I will lead this country into a prosperous future - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematenleft receiving a message from Akufo-Addo at an event [VIDEO] Akufo-Addo tells Alan: ‘You’ll follow me’ – Justifying Alan’s ‘it’s my t...

3 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s different vision for Ghana can be good or bad; I’ve seen some before –...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo We can no longer continue relying on foreign capital; it’s risky and costly - Ak...

3 hours ago

Don't enter the rooms of men who send you on an errand — Gender department warns young females "Don't enter the rooms of men who send you on an errand" — Gender department war...

3 hours ago

TOR Union calls for investigations into missing 2.5 million crude condensate TOR Union calls for investigations into missing $2.5 million crude condensate

3 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I will use agriculture to bring Ghana out of the traches of IMF when I become Pr...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 General Elections: Let's discourage religious bigotry, ethnocentrism – Fran...

Latest: News
body-container-line