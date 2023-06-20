ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Secure necessary permits and documents before harvesting any tree in Ghana - TIDD Operations Manager

By Eric Gyimah II Contributor
Social News Mr Hayford Eshun
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr Hayford Eshun

The Operations Manager of the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Forestry Commission, Hayford Eshun has advised members of the general public to make sure they get the right and necessary permits and documents before harvesting any tree in the country.

Mr Eshun said trees are very important state natural resources entrusted to the Forestry Commission to be protected and preserved for the general economic and social benefits of all citizens.

He noted since trees are entrusted to the FC, the three divisions under the commission are mandated to play respective roles to ensure sustainable management of the resource.

He indicated that one such significant role of the Timber Industry Division of the FC is to ensure proper harvesting, processing, transportation and documentation of timber, lumber every timber product for export and domestic use.

Mr Eshun gave the advice when educating teachers and pupils of Esaase Methodist Primary School in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti region on the importance of trees and the need for all to embrace the Green Ghana program.

He regrets that the impunity with which people harvest and cut down trees in the country is an issue of great concern to managers of trees and timber resources across the country.

Mr Hayford Eshun argued that though the forests and its tree cover are for every Ghanaian, yet citizens must be mindful of all laws and regulations governing the havesting and processing of timber for any purpose to ensure judicious use of trees and tree products.

On the subject of afforestation and tree planting, the Techincal Adviser to the Ghana Institute of Foresters (GIF) said the TIDD as one of the three divisions of the Forestry Commission are mandated to play an active role in all the country’s afforestation and reforestation programs and activities in the country.

He said it is on this note that his team joined the Green Ghana program to ensure that the national target of ten thousand for the year is planted and well taken care of.

Mr Hayford Eshun posited that tree planting awareness and education should not be limited to Green Ghana Day.

He argued that trees can survive without humans but the later always need trees for their very survival and therefore called on the public to pay much attention to subject of tree planting.

Mr Eshun said his team and members of the GIF considered many factors before choosing the Nkawanta Esaase Methodist Primary School as site for this year’s tree planting exercise.

He disclosed that the event’s planners considered the degraded nature of the school’s compound and its impact on teaching, learning and general welfare of the pupils.

He said the teams then related the theme for the year:' Our Forest Our Health,' which points to the health benefits of trees on humans and the effects of the absence of same on the school’s compound.

Mr Hayford Eshun indicated that besides these and other important reasons, TIDD and GIF with their professional and technical expertise in forest management considered involving the young in the Green Ghana program as key to its sustainability.

He observed that for individuals to grow and understand the importance of planting trees and nurturing them to grow and blossom, they must be involved in the process while still young.

He encouraged each pupil in the school to plant a tree and nurture it.

Mr Hayford Eshun Iand The Tidd Team In A Group Photograph With Pupils And Teacher Of Esaase Methodist Primary SchoolMr Hayford Eshun Iand The Tidd Team In A Group Photograph With Pupils And Teacher Of Esaase Methodist Primary School

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Yvonne Nelson left, Iyanya and Tonto Dikeh I’ll reply but not in a book – Iyanya replies Yvonne Nelson’s cheating claims

51 minutes ago

Yvonne Nelson turned down Akufo-Addos request to contest me because of our friendship – John Dumelo Yvonne Nelson turned down Akufo-Addo’s request to contest me because of our frie...

59 minutes ago

Internationally acclaimed liar Bawumia has the guts to contest for president; he doesnt respect us—Margaret Ansei Internationally acclaimed liar ‘Bawumia’ has the guts to contest for president; ...

1 hour ago

Because of Bawumia girls cannot buy sanitary pads anymore— Margaret Ansei alleges ‘Because of Bawumia girls cannot buy sanitary pads anymore’— Margaret Ansei alle...

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NDC abusing jail-bound James Gyakye Quayson — Egyapa Mercer Assin North by-election: NDC abusing jail-bound James Gyakye Quayson — Egyapa Me...

2 hours ago

IMF deal: Ofori-Atta should vacate; the economic hardship is a result of his recklessness—Edudzi Tamakloe IMF deal: Ofori-Atta should vacate; the economic hardship is a result of his rec...

2 hours ago

Don't allow him to rule Ghana; he's a liar – Mahamas Aide jabs Bawumia Don't allow him to rule Ghana; he's a liar – Mahama’s Aide jabs Bawumia

2 hours ago

The economy has not failed; weve performed far better than our political opponents —Gideon Boako ‘The economy has not failed; we’ve performed far better than our political oppon...

2 hours ago

Only 40 women MPs out of 275 is a foul cry; its disappointing —Speaker Bagbin bemoans ‘Only 40 women MPs out of 275 is a foul cry; it’s disappointing’ — Speaker Bagbi...

2 hours ago

Effutu: Afenyo Markin secures viral load machine for testing and treatment of hepatitis B for constituents Effutu: Afenyo Markin secures viral load machine for testing and treatment of he...

Latest: News
body-container-line