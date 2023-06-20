Secure necessary permits and documents before harvesting any tree in Ghana - TIDD Operations Manager

The Operations Manager of the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Forestry Commission, Hayford Eshun has advised members of the general public to make sure they get the right and necessary permits and documents before harvesting any tree in the country.

Mr Eshun said trees are very important state natural resources entrusted to the Forestry Commission to be protected and preserved for the general economic and social benefits of all citizens.

He noted since trees are entrusted to the FC, the three divisions under the commission are mandated to play respective roles to ensure sustainable management of the resource.

He indicated that one such significant role of the Timber Industry Division of the FC is to ensure proper harvesting, processing, transportation and documentation of timber, lumber every timber product for export and domestic use.

Mr Eshun gave the advice when educating teachers and pupils of Esaase Methodist Primary School in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti region on the importance of trees and the need for all to embrace the Green Ghana program.

He regrets that the impunity with which people harvest and cut down trees in the country is an issue of great concern to managers of trees and timber resources across the country.

Mr Hayford Eshun argued that though the forests and its tree cover are for every Ghanaian, yet citizens must be mindful of all laws and regulations governing the havesting and processing of timber for any purpose to ensure judicious use of trees and tree products.

On the subject of afforestation and tree planting, the Techincal Adviser to the Ghana Institute of Foresters (GIF) said the TIDD as one of the three divisions of the Forestry Commission are mandated to play an active role in all the country’s afforestation and reforestation programs and activities in the country.

He said it is on this note that his team joined the Green Ghana program to ensure that the national target of ten thousand for the year is planted and well taken care of.

Mr Hayford Eshun posited that tree planting awareness and education should not be limited to Green Ghana Day.

He argued that trees can survive without humans but the later always need trees for their very survival and therefore called on the public to pay much attention to subject of tree planting.

Mr Eshun said his team and members of the GIF considered many factors before choosing the Nkawanta Esaase Methodist Primary School as site for this year’s tree planting exercise.

He disclosed that the event’s planners considered the degraded nature of the school’s compound and its impact on teaching, learning and general welfare of the pupils.

He said the teams then related the theme for the year:' Our Forest Our Health,' which points to the health benefits of trees on humans and the effects of the absence of same on the school’s compound.

Mr Hayford Eshun indicated that besides these and other important reasons, TIDD and GIF with their professional and technical expertise in forest management considered involving the young in the Green Ghana program as key to its sustainability.

He observed that for individuals to grow and understand the importance of planting trees and nurturing them to grow and blossom, they must be involved in the process while still young.

He encouraged each pupil in the school to plant a tree and nurture it.