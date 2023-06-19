Industrialist applauds International Labour Organization's mandate

19.06.2023 LISTEN

Industrialist Dr. William Mensah-Ansah applauded the International Labour Organization's (ILO) mandate to work towards a better future for everyone in the workplace.

He argued that the ILO's renewed mandate to comprehend and foresee the transformational forces now at work and to be prepared to act quickly in the face of unforeseen events and crises deserves universal acclaim.

In order to create a stable labour market, Dr. Mensah-Ansah declared over the weekend that labour unions from all over the world need to adopt a new paradigm based on diplomatic engagement and open labour relations.

The Ghana Mineworkers' Union and the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) are currently perpetuating this evil triangulation of employers at Sunon Asogli Power Plant, a crucial source of power, according to The Tema-Based Industrialist. This practise is unacceptable.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah stressed that the world of work is changing at an unprecedented rate and scope due to climate change, demographic shifts, technological advancement, and, more broadly, globalisation.

He called for an end to the hostilities started at Sunon Asogli Power Plant by the Ghana Mineworkers Union.

He asserted that in order to solve these issues and provide avenues for achieving social justice in a world that is becoming more and more complex, labour unions must start to consider working with governments and other employers.

He emphasised the fact that the introduction of new technology into the workplace means that people, goods, and capital are moving ever more quickly between countries as the most important aspect of the global economy that Ghanaian Labour Unions must take into account.

"This results in the emergence of an interconnected global economic network that has an impact on nearly everyone on the world. According to him, "Globalisation today includes the internationalisation of production, finance, trade, and migration.

“These are significant difficulties that require diplomatic discourse rather than an adversarial stance, as we are currently seeing at Sunon Asogli Power Plant,” he said.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah pointed out that one of the most important debates surrounding the future of work is whether technological advancement will lead to the creation or elimination of jobs.

This is a question that the Ghanaian labour market, particularly Organised Labour, needs to start addressing.

In the age of robotization and artificial intelligence, he claimed, Ghana has started a vigorous digitization and digitalization drive and taken on a new dimension. The question "What is the future of workers?" These are problems that require a comprehensive approach.

"To secure the future of workers in the current era of transformation, Organised Labour must adopt the new model of diplomatic engagement with governments and employers," he stated.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah pointed out that in the modern era, the true difficulty that technology advancement creates is to figure out how, in this period of transition, aid may be given to businesses and people to help them adjust to new tasks by helping them physically and intellectually.

He emphasised that the ongoing conflict between the management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited and the Ghana Mineworkers Union of the TUC is bad for both employees and investors.

According to Dr. Mensah-Ansah, "Investors also demand the same, as well as protection and security of their investment, and workers need a conducive environment to work in."

Dr. Mensah-Ansah urged the TUC to replace its antiquated adversarial battling tactics with contemporary diplomatic techniques of mediation.

-CDA Consult