ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Boyfriend murders girlfriend in Koforidua; hands himself over to Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News ER: Boyfriend murders girlfriend in Koforidua; hands himself over to Police
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Tenants of a rented apartment at Trom, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region have been shocked after learning of the murder of a young lady.

The suspect is the boyfriend of the deceased lady.
After the incident happened on Saturday night, the suspect subsequently reported himself to the Police.

He then led the police to the apartment of the lady, where the lifeless body of the 23-year-old was found.

According to one of the male tenants of the apartment building, the boyfriend was the last person to visit the lady but no one suspected that such a thing had happened.

“I saw him when he entered, he didn’t even greet us. He looked calm in demeanour. I am so shocked this has happened. When he entered we were already having the naming ceremony. This is soo sad,” the tenant lamented.

After turning himself in, the boyfriend is now in the custody of the Eastern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.

An investigation has commenced into the suspected murder case as the Police build a case to be presented to the court.

Information gathered indicates that while the body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood, the police could not find the murder weapon.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo We can no longer continue relying on foreign capital; it’s risky and costly - Ak...

11 minutes ago

Don't enter the rooms of men who send you on an errand — Gender department warns young females "Don't enter the rooms of men who send you on an errand" — Gender department war...

16 minutes ago

TOR Union calls for investigations into missing 2.5 million crude condensate TOR Union calls for investigations into missing $2.5 million crude condensate

18 minutes ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I will use agriculture to bring Ghana out of the traches of IMF when I become Pr...

18 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 General Elections: Let's discourage religious bigotry, ethnocentrism – Fran...

40 minutes ago

Sarkodie will rise above this negative story – Baba Sadiq on Yvonne Nelsons abortion claim ‘Sarkodie will rise above this negative story’ – Baba Sadiq on Yvonne Nelson’s a...

40 minutes ago

Sarkodieleft and Yvonne Nelson I regret terminating my pregnancy with Sarkodie – Yvonne Nelson

40 minutes ago

Sarkodie, rapper and Yvonne Nelson, actress Sarkodie impregnated me in 2010 but he refused... – Yvonne Nelson revealed in ne...

3 hours ago

ER: Boyfriend murders girlfriend in Koforidua; hands himself over to Police E/R: Boyfriend murders girlfriend in Koforidua; hands himself over to Police

3 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Job creation won’t be sacrificed in the process of restoring macroeconomic stabi...

Latest: News
body-container-line