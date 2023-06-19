E/R: Boyfriend murders girlfriend in Koforidua; hands himself over to Police

Tenants of a rented apartment at Trom, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region have been shocked after learning of the murder of a young lady.

The suspect is the boyfriend of the deceased lady.

After the incident happened on Saturday night, the suspect subsequently reported himself to the Police.

He then led the police to the apartment of the lady, where the lifeless body of the 23-year-old was found.

According to one of the male tenants of the apartment building, the boyfriend was the last person to visit the lady but no one suspected that such a thing had happened.

“I saw him when he entered, he didn’t even greet us. He looked calm in demeanour. I am so shocked this has happened. When he entered we were already having the naming ceremony. This is soo sad,” the tenant lamented.

After turning himself in, the boyfriend is now in the custody of the Eastern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.

An investigation has commenced into the suspected murder case as the Police build a case to be presented to the court.

Information gathered indicates that while the body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood, the police could not find the murder weapon.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.