Prempeh College names assembly hall and dormitory after Kufour, NAPO

Prempeh College in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has honoured former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Minister of Energy Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh by naming an assembly hall and a dormitory after them.

The school's new assembly hall is now 'J. A. Kufuor Auditorium' while 'House 11' a dormitory, is now 'Matthew Opoku Prempeh House' in an announcement by the management of the school led by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

The personalities who are former students of the famous prestigious college in Ghana were in attendance during the dedication and naming ceremony at the college campus at Sofoline on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

On the same ceremony, ‘House 10’ dormitory was also named after Arthur Clarke, a former expatriate headmaster, for his effective leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence that set the college on a high pedestal.

The ceremony was chaired by Senior Benjamin Acolaste, an old student and was joined by former Defense Minister Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr William Kwame Amankra Appiah, students and past students.

Nana Dr Awuah Abedimisa II, board chairperson of the IMC, in his keynote address, recognized the immense contributions made by the two prominent personalities of the school.

On former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the school honoured him for his exemplary leadership qualities shown by the former President of Ghana and “his unflinching support he has been given to Prempeh College in cash and kind”.

“The J. A. Kufuor Auditorium will serve as a vibrant hub of creativity, where ideas will be exchanged, performances will dazzle and where the collective voice of Prempeh College will echo with pride and unity,” the school added.

Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South was honoured for “his great contribution to the general development of Prempeh College.

“It is only fitting that his name adorns this new dormitory, his dedication to education and unwavering commitment to empowering the youth serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor in his acceptance remarks said he was touched by the great honour done him by the management.

“The opportunity to study here (Prempeh College) should not be taken lightly. This is a nursery for preparing leaders, a place for good tuition and spiritual mentoring. The benefit I got from here should inspire all of you to be better than me,” Mr Kufuor urged.

He then asked the students, both current and past to be inspired by his achievements as a former President and old student to achieve greater heights to serve the country.

Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has made several donations to the school, in his acceptance speech thanked the school for the honour and promised to do more to push the school on higher pedestal.He charges the Prempeh College students “to always aspire to be the best and the most excellence in whatever you do but always remember your contribution to Prempeh College.”