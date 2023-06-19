ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.06.2023 Health

‘Boldly report any unusual signs in your breasts’ — Dr Wiafe Addai encourages women

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Boldly report any unusual signs in your breasts — Dr Wiafe Addai encourages women
19.06.2023 LISTEN

The President of Breast Cancer International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has encouraged women to boldly report any unusual signs in their breasts to the hospitals early.

She said women are dying needlessly from breast cancer.

She indicated that most women are shy of reporting it and secretly resort to unorthodox medication.

"The unorthodox medication includes spending time at the prayer camps, applying herbal medicines and drinking concoctions which have no scientific remedy to the disease," she stated.

Dr Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Ghana, posited that it delays the treatment and management of the disease, putting them in danger.

She noted most women are of the belief that the disease is caused by demons and therefore must be treated spiritually.

She advised women that the disease is detectable, curable and preventable if reported to the hospitals early.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai said this during free breast cancer screening and education for the congregation of the Maakro branch of Assemblies of God Church Ghana in Kumasi on Sunday.

“Some women feel shy of reporting the disease out of shyness because of the stigma associated with it and thus resort to unscientific treatment. This delays and makes treatment complicated,” she said.

“The disease is curable if detected and treated early, so please don’t feel shy, be bold and report to the hospital if you find anything unusual in the breasts,” she made an appeal.

The congregants were taken through Self-Breast Examination (SBE); the process of examining the breasts to check for any anomalies.

The Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana at Maakro in Kumasi, Rev Peter Kingsley Ablordey, on behalf of the church expressed gratitude to Dr Wiafe Addai and her medical team for the education.

He was of the belief that education will go a long way to inform their knowledge about breast cancer disease, especially Breast-Self Education (BSE) to know their status.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Boldly report any unusual signs in your breasts — Dr Wiafe Addai encourages women ‘Boldly report any unusual signs in your breasts’ — Dr Wiafe Addai encourages wo...

3 hours ago

Mahama urges Assin North electorates to vote Gyakye Quayson to demand improved quality of life Mahama urges Assin North electorates to vote Gyakye Quayson to demand improved q...

5 hours ago

If known rating agencies are reckless set up your own agencies – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo If known rating agencies are reckless set up your own agencies – Franklin Cudjoe...

5 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I didn’t bus people to submit my forms unlike other aspirants – Afriyie Akoto ta...

7 hours ago

Obiri Boahen blasts Speaker Bagbin for recent comment Obiri Boahen blasts Speaker Bagbin for recent comment

7 hours ago

We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT

7 hours ago

Coach Kubli in Police grip for assaulting female referee Coach Kubli in Police grip for assaulting female referee

7 hours ago

NPP primaries: Konadu Apraku asked to go back and complete nomination forms NPP primaries: Konadu Apraku asked to go back and complete nomination forms

7 hours ago

The suspect in red Jilted lover boy arrested for slitting ex-girlfriend's throat to death

8 hours ago

Alan Kyerematenleft receiving a message from Akufo-Addo at an event [VIDEO] Akufo-Addo tells Alan: ‘You’ll follow me’ – Justifying Alan’s ‘it’s my t...

Latest: Health
body-container-line