ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.06.2023 Social News

Krotihene Nana Anobaah Nyateh takes over as acting Chief Of Amanase

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Krotihene Nana Anobaah Nyateh takes over as acting Chief Of Amanase
19.06.2023 LISTEN

The Obaapanin Nana Ansaa Ayaw and Abusuapanin Seth Asamoah Asare with support of the entire Royal Lineage of Amanase in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have appointed Krotihene Nana Anobaah Nyateh to act as caretaker Chief of Amanase.

The Krontihene Nana Anobaah Nyateh will take over the caretaker role from the Gyasehene, Nana Asiedu Dartey.

The change is due to recent happenings at Amanase, in relation to skeletons in bags and dead bodies found by the Suhum Police Command at the Amanase Palace.

The incident it is believed has brought shame to the Chief of Amanase Osaberima Asamoah Asare Ampofo I, who due to old age has to step aside for the Krontihene to take over.

In a statement sighted by this reporter and signed by Osaberima Asamoah Asare Ampofo I, Obaa Panin Nana Ansaa Ayaw and Abusuapanin Seth Asamoah Asare cautioned the Gyasehene not to hold himself as the caretaker Chief of Amanase or act on behalf of Osaberima Asamoah Asare Ampofo I, effective from June 11, 2023.

The statement revealed that Nana Asiedu Dartey is still holding his position as Gyaasehene of Amanase and will continue to serve Osaberima Asamoah Asare Ampofo I as such.

The statement cautioned anyone who deals with him in any other capacity aside the role of Gyaasehene to do so at his or her own risk.

Traditional leadership roles demand that the duty of the Gyaasehene does not extend beyond the walls of the Palace.

"As the hierarchy of traditional authority demands, Nana Anobaah Nyante, Krontihene of Amanase and Osahemea Nana Ansah Ayaw, would be holding the fort from now onwards until the royal family appoints a befitting member to take up the mantle of leadership as chief of Amanase," it stated.

However, during the Akwasidae at the Amanase Palace the Gyasehene did not attend the very important event at the palace, among other acts has compelled many to believe that his absence from the Akwesidae was as a result of the leadership role taken away from him.

Below is the Press Statement:

6192023124423-1j841p5cbv-document86

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Obiri Boahen blasts Speaker Bagbin for recent comment Obiri Boahen blasts Speaker Bagbin for recent comment

4 hours ago

We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT We've focused on Free SHS neglecting basic education – GNAT

4 hours ago

Coach Kubli in Police grip for assaulting female referee Coach Kubli in Police grip for assaulting female referee

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Konadu Apraku asked to go back and complete nomination forms NPP primaries: Konadu Apraku asked to go back and complete nomination forms

4 hours ago

The suspect in red Jilted lover boy arrested for slitting ex-girlfriend's throat to death

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo to attend NPP's final rally at Assin North Akufo-Addo to attend NPP's final rally at Assin North

4 hours ago

Parliament hit with new anti-gay suit Parliament hit with new anti-gay suit

5 hours ago

Alan Kyerematenleft receiving a message from Akufo-Addo at an event [VIDEO] Akufo-Addo tells Alan: ‘You’ll follow me’ – Justifying Alan’s ‘it’s my t...

6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo We can no longer continue relying on foreign capital; it’s risky and costly - Ak...

6 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I will use agriculture to bring Ghana out of the traches of IMF when I become Pr...

Latest: News
body-container-line