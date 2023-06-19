ModernGhana logo
African-Americans want soil from Africa as souvenirs – Loudoun County Chair

According to Ms. Phyllis Randall, Chair-At-Large of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, many African-Americans do not have the chance to travel to Africa long for keepsakes of soil.

This was disclosed by Ms. Randell while she was in Ghana as part of a sister-city connection with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) while leading a ten-person delegation from Loudoun County which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

She claimed that many African-Americans in America merely desired to travel to the continent, which served as their ancestral home, but lacked the opportunity to do so.

The Chair-at-Large, who was clearly overjoyed to be in Ghana, remarked, "And I will tell you, when I ask people what I should bring back to them, the majority of them say bring me back some soil from Africa; they wanted soil to feel like a part of Africa."

She claims that when her husband arrived in Ghana after preventing her from travelling there alone, he said, "The moment I step foot in Africa, I have fulfilled a lifetime dream."

To begin their everlasting sister-city connection, the TMA and Loudoun County have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the grounds of the TMA.

A female student of the TMA Day Care Centre dressed in a lovely kente, gold traditional slippers, and beads on the neck, head, ankle, and knee presented the delegation's leader with a bouquet of flowers during the MOU signing ceremony, which featured a colourful cultural performance of some indigenous Ghanaian dances and songs.

The delegation members received kente sashes and other presents as a token of Ghana's hospitality, and in return, they gave a Loudoun County flag and other items.

-CDA Consult

