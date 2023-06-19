Job creation won’t be sacrificed in the process of restoring macroeconomic stability – Finance Minister assures

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured that government is committed to promoting and creating jobs in the country.

According to the Minister, while government is keen on restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability after securing the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it will not sacrifice job creation for anything.

“Government is very intentional in ensuring that growth and job creation are not sacrificed in the process of restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

The Finance Minister was addressing the press on Sunday, June 18, on the IMF programme and growth agenda.

Ken Ofori-Atta further explained that government is keen on promoting entrepreneurship through initiatives such as the YouStart programme to create more jobs, for the banking sector and faith-based organisations.

Among other government strategies, the Finance Minister said government will improve the business environment, reduce the costs of doing business, and enhance export competitiveness.

Meanwhile, government is appealing to all stakeholders including the media to help in maintaining and improving the gains made since the IMF deal was secured.

"We will count on all stakeholders, especially the media, to be circumspect on their reportage on the economy, to avoid derailing the progress being made,” Ken Ofori-Atta noted.