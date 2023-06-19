ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.06.2023 Social News

Anwia Nkwanta: Businessman exonerated after claims of mining in Oda River

Mr. Henry Opoku Ware, businessmanMr. Henry Opoku Ware, businessman
19.06.2023 LISTEN

Businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Henry Opoku-Ware who was recently accused by a section of individuals of planning to mine in the Oda River is exonerated.

This development comes following a letter written by Abenkyimhene (Nana Ntow Nyinah) instructing one Nana Kkay Kwarteng Amaning-the Akwamuhene to the later, to stop inciting the people of Anwia Nkwanta to believe in falsehood.

emA letter from theAbenkyimhenersquo;s palace, debunking the allegations levelled against the businessmanemA letter from theAbenkyimhene’s palace, debunking the allegations levelled against the businessman

The letter further reveals how the Akwamuhene has diabolically sold out part of land allocated for a project to Chinese nationals without the chief's consent.

emcontinuation of the Abenkyimhenersquo;s letteremcontinuation of the Abenkyimhene’s letter

Apparently, the Akwamuhene had earlier accused Mr. Henry Opoku Ware of wanting to mine illegally in the Oda River hence his desire to desilt the said river.

The businessman and philanthropist had brought Japanese investors to desilt the Oda River and develop a wetland which has been a cause of the perennial flooding in the area.

After broader consultations and feasibility studies, the project was near commencement until the municipal assembly revoked the already-given authorization.

emThe notice of authorization by Bekwai Municipal AssemblyemThe notice of authorization by Bekwai Municipal Assembly

emA backup notice revoking the initial authorizationemA backup notice revoking the initial authorization

A few days afterward some Chinese nationals started filling the wetlands claiming that the aforementioned chief has sold the place to them.

The feud resulted in a halt in work on the site.

Responding to the issue, Mr. Henry Opoku Ware told ModernGhana News that he has never and will never conceive the idea of mining in the Oda River as alleged by some individuals.

According to the businessman, the intention was to develop the area which will further inure to the benefit of the people.

Mr. Opoku Ware reiterated his commitment to serving the people in the municipality and to ensuring growth and development.

Meanwhile, a meeting between stakeholders is yet to be conveyed to bring finality to the substantive issue.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematenleft receiving a message from Akufo-Addo at an event Akufo-Addo tells Alan: ‘You’ll follow me’ – Watch the origin of Alan’s ‘it’s my ...

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s different vision for Ghana can be good or bad; I’ve seen some before –...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo We can no longer continue relying on foreign capital; it’s risky and costly - Ak...

2 hours ago

Don't enter the rooms of men who send you on an errand — Gender department warns young females "Don't enter the rooms of men who send you on an errand" — Gender department war...

2 hours ago

TOR Union calls for investigations into missing 2.5 million crude condensate TOR Union calls for investigations into missing $2.5 million crude condensate

2 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto I will use agriculture to bring Ghana out of the traches of IMF when I become Pr...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 General Elections: Let's discourage religious bigotry, ethnocentrism – Fran...

3 hours ago

Sarkodie will rise above this negative story – Baba Sadiq on Yvonne Nelsons abortion claim ‘Sarkodie will rise above this negative story’ – Baba Sadiq on Yvonne Nelson’s a...

3 hours ago

Sarkodieleft and Yvonne Nelson I regret terminating my pregnancy with Sarkodie – Yvonne Nelson

3 hours ago

Sarkodie, rapper and Yvonne Nelson, actress Sarkodie impregnated me in 2010 but he refused... – Yvonne Nelson revealed in ne...

Latest: News
body-container-line