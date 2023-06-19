Anwia Nkwanta: Businessman exonerated after claims of mining in Oda River

Mr. Henry Opoku Ware, businessman



Businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Henry Opoku-Ware who was recently accused by a section of individuals of planning to mine in the Oda River is exonerated.

This development comes following a letter written by Abenkyimhene (Nana Ntow Nyinah) instructing one Nana Kkay Kwarteng Amaning-the Akwamuhene to the later, to stop inciting the people of Anwia Nkwanta to believe in falsehood.

A letter from theAbenkyimhene’s palace, debunking the allegations levelled against the businessman

The letter further reveals how the Akwamuhene has diabolically sold out part of land allocated for a project to Chinese nationals without the chief's consent.

continuation of the Abenkyimhene’s letter

Apparently, the Akwamuhene had earlier accused Mr. Henry Opoku Ware of wanting to mine illegally in the Oda River hence his desire to desilt the said river.

The businessman and philanthropist had brought Japanese investors to desilt the Oda River and develop a wetland which has been a cause of the perennial flooding in the area.

After broader consultations and feasibility studies, the project was near commencement until the municipal assembly revoked the already-given authorization.

The notice of authorization by Bekwai Municipal Assembly

A backup notice revoking the initial authorization

A few days afterward some Chinese nationals started filling the wetlands claiming that the aforementioned chief has sold the place to them.

The feud resulted in a halt in work on the site.

Responding to the issue, Mr. Henry Opoku Ware told ModernGhana News that he has never and will never conceive the idea of mining in the Oda River as alleged by some individuals.

According to the businessman, the intention was to develop the area which will further inure to the benefit of the people.

Mr. Opoku Ware reiterated his commitment to serving the people in the municipality and to ensuring growth and development.

Meanwhile, a meeting between stakeholders is yet to be conveyed to bring finality to the substantive issue.