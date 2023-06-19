Koforidua: Jilted man allegedly slits ex-girlfriend's throat

A man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend at Trom in Koforidua, in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, on Saturday, 17 June 2023.

He committed the crime while a naming ceremony went on.

The lady had led him to her room in the compound house after receiving him as a visitor.

The victim's co-tenants said the suspect gagged the victim before slitting her throat.

The noisy ceremony drowned her cries for help.

The suspect discarded the weapon and fled the scene but turned himself in to the police at night.

He led the police to the crime scene the following day in a t-shirt with 'rest in peace' written on it.

The police had to whisk him away after sensing he could be lynched by an angry mob.

The co-tenants of the deceased said she relocated to the area from Koforidua Betom after the man threatened to kill her a year ago when she decided to break up with him.