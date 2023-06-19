ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Koforidua: Jilted man allegedly slits ex-girlfriend's throat

Crime & Punishment Koforidua: Jilted man allegedly slits ex-girlfriend's throat
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend at Trom in Koforidua, in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, on Saturday, 17 June 2023.

He committed the crime while a naming ceremony went on.

The lady had led him to her room in the compound house after receiving him as a visitor.

The victim's co-tenants said the suspect gagged the victim before slitting her throat.

The noisy ceremony drowned her cries for help.

The suspect discarded the weapon and fled the scene but turned himself in to the police at night.

He led the police to the crime scene the following day in a t-shirt with 'rest in peace' written on it.

The police had to whisk him away after sensing he could be lynched by an angry mob.

The co-tenants of the deceased said she relocated to the area from Koforidua Betom after the man threatened to kill her a year ago when she decided to break up with him.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Govt will restore Ghanas economic fortunes through front-loaded fiscal adjustment – Ken Ofori-Atta Gov’t will restore Ghana’s economic fortunes through front-loaded fiscal adjustm...

2 hours ago

IMF deal has significantly paved way for implementation of ambitious reforms for our economy – Ofori-Atta IMF deal has significantly paved way for implementation of ambitious reforms for...

2 hours ago

Ongoing economic reforms wont affect jobs – Ken Ofori-Atta Ongoing economic reforms won’t affect jobs – Ken Ofori-Atta

3 hours ago

Koforidua: Jilted man allegedly slits ex-girlfriend's throat Koforidua: Jilted man allegedly slits ex-girlfriend's throat

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Mahama mourns with family of NDC supporter who died in car accident during campaign Assin North by-election: Mahama mourns with family of NDC supporter who died in ...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Afriyie Akoto to file forms today NPP flagbearer race: Afriyie Akoto to file forms today

3 hours ago

Rotational Nurses refuse to suspend planned demo Rotational Nurses refuse to suspend planned demo

3 hours ago

Traders express worry over death trap pit at Kumasi Central Market Traders express worry over death trap pit at Kumasi Central Market

4 hours ago

Dont derail Economic progress made with false reportage – Ken Ofori-Atta cautions media Don’t derail Economic progress made with false reportage – Ken Ofori-Atta cautio...

5 hours ago

If Bawumia wasnt like Akufo-Addo, the two couldnt have co-existed — Martin Kpebu If Bawumia wasn’t like Akufo-Addo, the two couldn’t have co-existed” — Martin Kp...

Latest: News
body-container-line