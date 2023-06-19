ModernGhana logo
Assin North by-election: Mahama mourns with family of NDC supporter who died in car accident during campaign

3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama on Sunday morning, 18 June 2023, visited the husband and family of an NDC supporter, who lost her life in an accident on Saturday, 17 June 2023, at Dansame in the Assin North Constituency.

Together with the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson, national, regional, constituency executives and members of parliament, the delegation commiserated with the family and announced the party’s support as the family begins preparations towards the burial and funeral rites of the deceased.

The family was presented with an amount of GH¢5,000 to assist with preperations towards the funeral rites of the deceased.

Mr Mahama and James Quayson also visited the injured victims at the Praso hospital to check on their recovery.

This was after Mr Mahama suspended his Assin North campaign to visit those admitted at the Fosu hospital upon hearing news of the ghastly accident.

The hospital bills for the treatment of all injured persons at the Praso and Fosu hospitals, have been fully paid and an amount of money deposited to cater for any incidentals by the NDC flag bearer.

For his part, Mr Quayson promised to institute a sustainable support scheme for the children of the deceased.

—Classfmonline.com

