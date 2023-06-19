Gov’t will restore Ghana’s economic fortunes through front-loaded fiscal adjustment – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that government will do everything in its power to turn around the economic fortunes of Ghana.

Addressing a press briefing on the IMF programme and growth agenda on Sunday, June 18, the Finance Minister revealed that government will restore the economic fortunes of the country through front-loaded fiscal adjustment and structural reforms.

He said government will also create a conducive atmosphere for the private sector to thrive.

"Government is committed to restoring Ghana's economic fortunes within the shortest possible time through a combination of front-loaded fiscal adjustment and structural reforms while creating the conditions for private sector-led growth,” Ken Ofori-Atta said during his press briefing.

"While government works to make things better in the country, the Finance Minister has appealed to all stakeholders to work closely with government to ensure the gains being made after the securing of the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are not derailed.

"We will count on all stakeholders, especially the media, to be circumspect on their reportage on the economy, to avoid derailing the progress being made,” Ken Ofori-Atta noted.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister shared that securing the IMF programme is not an end to Ghana’s current challenges.

He stressed that it has, however, significantly paved the way for the implementation of an ambitious and well-thought-out programme of reform for the economy and country.