Effutu: Afenyo Markin secures viral load machine for testing and treatment of hepatitis B for constituents

After publications for a viral load machine for the testing and treatment of hepatitis B in Effutu and its environs in February 2023, Mumbies Foundation will soon get relief.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin has assured to secure a viral load machine for the NGO to aid in their quest to fight hepatitis B.

People in the area have to travel long distances to Accra or Cape Coast to test for the disease and further seek medication, a situation that has discouraged and inconvenienced people for a very long time.

The emergence of Mumbies Foundation and support from the lawmaker who doubles as Deputy Majority Leader over the past years has become a major relief to the people who had to travel long distances to seek medical support.

The foundation has organised many health screenings with support from partners for the people in Effutu to have easy access to testing and other medical assistance as far as hepatitis B is concerned.

However, the absence of the viral load machine has been a major setback in the work of the foundation despite its commitment to helping deal with the disease.

It is, however, refreshing to note that the MP for the area has agreed to purchase the machine for Mumbies Foundation to enable it continue the fight against hepatitis B within Effutu and its environs.

Mr. Israel Adorbley, Project Manager for Mumbies Foundation has expressed gratitude to Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin for his immense contributions over the years and also commended him for his preparedness to purchase the machine for them to help in their activities.

The machine is expected to cost $25,000 dollars.