If Bawumia wasn’t like Akufo-Addo, the two couldn’t have co-existed” — Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo are the same.

Mr. Kpebu argues that if elected president, Dr. Bawumia will rule in the same manner as President Akufo-Addo.

“We voted for him, and then he comes, he has not been able to do Jack and then he comes to say that he wants to be President. Birds of the feather flock together, look if Bawumia wasn’t like Akufo-Addo, the two of them couldn’t have co-existed in peace and in so much harmony. They are of the same mind, look the way you see President Akufo-Addo, that’s the same way Bawumia is going to turn out to be, trust me,” Martin Kpebu stated during a panel discussion on the TV3 KeyPoints program.

According to the private legal practitioner, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have taken action against his own administration if he had a mind of his own.

“There will be no difference if Bawumia was very strong, very upright, he wouldn’t let corruption flourish and all that, he would have fought President Akufo-Addo. He would have resigned but to the stance that he kept quiet, he stayed in the ship and actually steered the ship to sink, please it’s just a joke, it’s just a joke. Sometimes I look at it and just say wow Politics has a lot of jokes, lots of jokes, look don’t kid me, this man is not for cut out for President.”

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia on June 16 submitted his nomination forms to contest the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) scheduled to be held later this year November 4.