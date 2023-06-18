ModernGhana logo
Lukula-Mempeasem conflict: Paramount chief offers to help police to arrest suspects

The paramount chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area, Wasipewura Mimuni Anyami Kabasagya II, has offered to assist the police in arresting suspects who allegedly attacked the Savannah Regional police commander and the Daboya Police Station.

This comes after a June 16 dawn police raid resulted in the arrest of four suspects, three of whom are in custody in Tamale.

At a press conference in Daboya on Saturday, June 17, Jantonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu, secretary to the paramount chief, said the police raids are causing fear and panic in the town and increasing tensions, hence the chief’s resolve to assist the police.

A clash between Gonjas and Mamprusis at Lukula and Mempeasem in the North Gonja district on June 1 led to the death of one person and the burning of several houses.

A group from Daboya allegedly attacked the Savannah Regional police commander and the Daboya police station in an attempt to free suspects arrested by the police in the conflict.

The police subsequently arrested 100 of the youth for the attack on the police, 20 of whom are on bail and standing trial in a district court in Tamale after screening.

The June 16 police raid, according to residents, has heightened tensions in the area, with the NPP in the Savannah Region issuing a statement to condemn the development.

At the press conference, the paramount chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area, Wasipewura Mimuni Anyami Kabasagya II, offered to assist the police in arresting suspects on the police wanted list if they are made available to him.

The secretary to the Wasipewura, Jantonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu, who addressed the press conference, said the chief’s offer to assist the police was to bring an end to the raids, which he said are causing fear and panic in the town and heightening tensions, as a result of which male youth are deserting the town.

