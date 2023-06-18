ModernGhana logo
Wulensi: Man arrested for impersonating police inspector granted bail

Wulensi: Man arrested for impersonating police inspector granted bail
A court in Wulensi in the Nanumba South District has granted bail to a suspect who posed as a police inspector, to reappear on June 28 for the start of his trial.

The suspect was arrested by the police in Wulensi on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.

The suspect claimed to be Christopher Amoako with service number 36464 and had been operating in Damanko in the Oti Region for several years.

He was arrested on suspicion and, upon investigation, it was clear that he was not a police officer.

A search of his room by the Wulensi Police Command revealed about 12 police uniforms, a passport, and a health insurance card with his picture, which revealed his real name to be John Kwaku Akuaku.

He was taken to court on June 15, where he entered a plea. The court granted him bail and ordered him to reappear on June 28 for the start of his trial.

Meanwhile, junior police officers in the district expressed fear that their lives could be in danger because the suspect knows them.

