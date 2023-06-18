ModernGhana logo
Assin North by-election: “Even if NPP give me bedroom in court my people will still vote for me” —Gyakye Quayson

Deposed Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson says he is unperturbed about the court actions against him.

He said the people of Assin North have already made up their minds to vote for him in the June 27 by-elections.

“And also that even explains, all the gimmicks they are playing in the courts and what not, maybe I may be blind, maybe I may not understand the system or what not, or maybe, I may not be in tune, so are you telling me all the rest of my supporters don’t understand what is going on?

According to James Gyakye Quayson, he still remains strong and will fight for his people irrespective of what he described as court gimmicks.

“You don’t follow somebody who is going down the drain right? So they know for sure, to me even when they want to give me a bedroom in the court, Assin North will vote for me. They want to see me in court every hour, which means I can’t live they should give me a chamber to sleep there, am still going to stand strong and tall and fight for my people,” he stated.

Former President John Dramani Mahama stormed Assin North on Saturday, June 17 to support the campaign ahead of the by-election.

The by-election would take place on June 27.

