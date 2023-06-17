ModernGhana logo
MTN Ghana improve skills of 100 SMEs in Damongo

By Iddrisu Hafiz II Contributor
As Ghana continues to boost the digitalization of its robust economy, MTN Ghana has held skill training for 100 female-owned Small Scale and Medium Enterprises SMEs at Damongo in the Savannah region.

The one hundred female artisans drawn from hairdressing and tailoring were taken through digital marketing, book keeping for entrepreneurs and customer services requisite to the growth of their businesses.

Speaking to the media, the Territory Controller for the Savannah region said the program was organized as part of the MTN Ghana 21 Days Yello Care program.

"Today as part of activities of 21 Days of MTN Yello Care, we met the association of tailors and hairdressers at Damongo Community Center.

"Basically, we wanted to help our artisans to learn how to handle their customers, also know how to use social media as a tool for business and different between their businesses and personal accounts," he stated.

Mr Mathew indicated he was overwhelmed with the overall performance of the participants in the one-day training.

"We are encouraged by this and we know that next year we will not just be training 100 women or artisans. I'm hoping that next year there will be better funding for us to fill the place than this," he said.

He however disclosed that the group from the telecommunications giant will pay routine visits to the various SMEs to ascertain how the trainees have also imparted their knowledge to their apprentices.

Emmanuel Konam, a software engineer from iValley Ghana who facilitated the training said the main aim of the training was to expose the trainees to digitization and digitalization so that they are able to use digital tools to drive value at everything.

"Basically we've trained these women who are business people on how to use various digital tools to drive revenue into their businesses by expanding their market reach and properly targeting their audience with their products and services. So basically it will be easy after this training for these women we trained here today to use tools like WhatsApp Business, Instagram, Facebook and other digital tools to market their products so that they will be able to reach a lot of people," he stated.

Some of the participants shared their experiences and commended MTN Ghana for their benevolence to society.

