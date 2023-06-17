Ghana back in hands of ‘visionless’ leaders — Bawumia warns

ModernGhana logo
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, June 16 warned against putting Ghana back in the hands of leaders who do not have a vision for Ghana.

In his speech after submitting his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot, Bawumia said that the NPP government has implemented many transformational policies, including the Ghana card, Digital Address, Mobile Money Interoperability, Delivery of medicines by drones, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, Agenda 111, Free TVET and Free SHS.

He also said that the government has created 2.1 million jobs in six years.

Bawumia warned that the country cannot afford to go back to the days of “visionless” leadership.

“Having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don't go backwards as a country. We cannot put the country back in the hands of people who don't have an understanding of and belief in the vision. That is why it is important for us to break the eight. There is still much more to do,” he added.

Bawumia’s speech was well-received by thousands of NPP members who cheered and applauded him.

I want to move Ghana to the next level – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also affirmed his commitment to driving Ghana towards a higher level of transformation and economic development if elected Ghana’s president.

“I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far. Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”.

