Government preparing to quietly lease Tema Oil Refinery to a private firm – Report

Government, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is reportedly planning to lease the state-owned Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to a private firm.

The alleged contract, revealed by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on Friday, June 16, states noted that the refinery will be leased to a shadowy group called Torentco Asset Management (TAM) for six years.

According to the contract details, TAM will be allowed to refine up to 8 million barrels of oil annually, paying an annual rent of $1 million to the Ghanaian government.

The details indicated an "additional rent" amount of $1.067 million per month.

If TAM refines more than 8 million barrels, it will pay $0.5 for each extra barrel.

The contract also states that if TAM stretches the refinery to its full limit and refines 16.5 million barrels, it will pay $17.2 million in rent.

The sales value of that output would be about $2.148 billion.

While the rent and sales value amounts are indicative, the ratios are consistent, according to the contract details.

The total operating expenses (OPEX) for TAM are projected to be $20 million, with TAM investing $22 million to revamp the refinery.

TAM will also pay $800k reserve + $0.4 per barrel for maintenance, and at maximum production limit, O&M costs $7.4 million.

Thus, gross profits for TAM on the transaction are projected to be approximately $700 million.

The news of the potential lease to TAM has sparked concerns among Ghanaians about the transparency of the deal.

In his tweet, Manasseh called on President Akufo-Addo and his Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh to confirm whether the news is true or not.

“Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, is this true! President Akufo-Addo is this true?” he quizzed.

Find the alleged contract in Manasseh’s tweet below;