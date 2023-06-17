ModernGhana logo
Colleagues were the ones paying for my fees at Oxford University; it wasn't easy – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic

Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared his inspiring life journey, revealing how his friends paid his fees while studying at Oxford University.

Speaking at a gathering of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters after filing his nomination forms for the presidential primaries, the Veep recounted his struggles and the hard work.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that hard work, honesty, discipline, and faith in God were the key ingredients that spur him to success.

"It has not been an easy journey, it has taken a lot of hard work, discipline, and dedication to get here," he said. "But I have always believed that with hard work, honesty and discipline and faith in God almighty, everything was possible."

He further revealed that his journey to success was not without challenges.

"I have been a by-day worker on farms during the holidays in secondary school, I have been a warehouse boy even after finishing university, and I have been a mini truck driver," he recalled.

"I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and I had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my colleagues,” said Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude to his friends who helped him during his time at Oxford University.

"I only settled my fees in arrears after I worked following my completion of my Ph.D. in Canada," he said.

He added, "I have also been a cleaner of toiletries in my university days in Canada, so I can say I have not had it easy at all."

The Veep said his life experience has taught him never to take anything for granted and always respect people, regardless of their status in life.

"My life experience tells me never to take anything for granted and always to have respect for people no matter their stature in life, no matter how big or small they are," he said.

"The cleaner or the driver you meet today could be the vice president or the president tomorrow,” he emphasized.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

