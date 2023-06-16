DR Kingsley Agyemang charge students to be change makers

This year’s impact conference to empower students to create opportunities for them as change makers attracted experts from various fields of academic discipline to share knowledge and experiences to inspire them to greater heights.

Addressing students at the University of Education Winneba, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat shared his experience on how they can, together in their small ways, create a better world as change makers.

Speaking on the theme “Empowering Change-makers to Create a Better World,” he reiterates his conviction about his phrase, “Power to Empower” and how it inspires him to use his office as the Registrar of Scholarships to empower others.

He reminded them how, as change-makers, they can provide hope and inspiration to others and act as catalysts for progress and innovation.

He urged them to bring a host of skills, knowledge, and enthusiasm to the table because as change-makers, that is the only way they can work with others to develop creative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

He buttresses his point with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi who once said, "Be the change that you wish to see in the world,” and entreated the students not to hold back from getting started and discard the mindset of “I am not enough" but envision the world they aspire to create and go all out to make it happen.

"A world where compassion triumphs over indifference, justice prevails over inequality, and sustainability guides our actions," he stated.

Dr Kingsley Agyemang commends the organizers, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASSAG) for such an impactful programme and urges other student bodies to have similar conferences to allow people who have vast experience in different fields to share them.

Other speakers who shared experiences and encourage students to focus and help make the world a better place include Honourable Afenyo Markin, Member of Parliament for Efutu Constituency; Charles Addo, Retail Director for Absa Ghana, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, Economist and Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Madam Elsie Apau-Klu Esquire; Dr Charles K Assuah, Dean of Centre for International Programme and Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba.