17.06.2023

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has disclosed that it has successfully trained 400 citizens and 150 government officials on how to effectively utilise the Right to Information (RTI) law.

The revelation was made during the launch of MFWA’s Access to Information Support Centre at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra,

The Centre aims to educate the public, particularly the vulnerable, on their rights to access information.

In his remarks, Dr. Yaw Sarpong Boateng, the Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, expressed the significance of access to information in any democracy, emphasising that “it empowers people to hold governments accountable.”

Dr. Boateng stressed that the commission is committed to the successful implementation of the RTI law. This he said is the reason why the commission has opened its doors to anyone seeking to enhance the effectiveness of the law.

He commended the MFWA for their contributions to enhancing public knowledge and awareness of the RTI law through various interventions.

Through the efforts of MFWA, there has been the publication of a Media Guide on the RTI Law and training programmes for journalists, programme hosts, and presenters on utilising the law for comprehensive reporting and programming.

In her speech, Abigail Larbi-Odei, the Programme Manager in charge of Media and Good Governance at MFWA revealed that over 150 local government officials, including chief executives, coordinating directors, and information officers have received training on their obligations under the law.

She added, “More than 400 citizens have also been trained on how to utilise the law to access public information. Through the Fourth Estate and our local governance work, we have made more than 200 RTI requests on public institutions both at the local and national levels; with more than 30 appeals to the RTI Commission and more than 15 rulings by the RTIC.”

However, she acknowledged that despite their efforts, limited awareness and use of the law by the public remains a significant challenge.

“We believe that this Access to Information Support Centre will provide support to the general public who need guidance on how to use the RTI Law to request information from public institutions.

“Let us remember that an informed citizen is an empowered citizen, and so we encourage the government and other civil society actors, including the media, to intensify public education on the merits of the RTI Law,” she said.

She continued,“It is when the public are aware of the law and its usefulness to their lives, democracy and governance that they will be better empowered to utilise it.”

The Access to Information Support Centre seeks to provide guidance on how the public can request information or appeal decisions using the law and general information about the RTI Law.

The Centre, which is accessible through dedicated call lines (0531323225), WhatsApp messages (0531323225) and electronic mails ([email protected]), was established by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) as part of efforts by the RTI Commission to reach out to everyone.

The platform will help the RTI Commission to educate the public, particularly the vulnerable.