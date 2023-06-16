Tamale Teaching Hospital performs 70 obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries in a week

A team of medical doctors from the Czech Republic has performed a total of seventy obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries in one week.

This was done in conjunction with a team of medical doctors and nurses from the Tamale Teaching Hospital under the MEDEVAC programme.

The leader of the team Prof. Michal Zikan stated that they chose Tamale Teaching Hospital because of the commitment on the part of the staff.

According to Prof. Zikan, "We chose Tamale Teaching Hospital for this program for five years today because we found commitment and dedication from the staff."

Prof. Zikan thanked the management for its support throughout the one-week program.

The Ag. Medical Director Dr. Michael Yelibora on behalf of the management and staff, thanked the TTH and the Czech team for their commitment to the MEDEVAC programme.

Dr. Yelibora expressed hope that the partnership between the MEDEVAC team and the Tamale Teaching Hospital will improve healthcare delivery in northern Ghana. "I am convinced that more people stand to benefit in the coming years. It is evidence that our collaboration over the past five years has benefited many lives."

Dr. Yelibora also mentioned how the collaboration has helped the hospital and the region in several ways. "Our people have benefited from the surgeries, but not only that, medical equipment has been donated to the hospital, and our doctors have the opportunity of traveling to the Czech Republic to further their education."

He urged the hospital and the MEDEVAC to work together.