Bawumia is Jesus, the stampeding crowded delegates accompanying him signals victory for NPP in 2024 – Stephen Atubiga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has filed his nomination to contest in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) upcoming presidential primaries, scheduled for November 4.

Thousands of NPP supporters followed Dr. Bawumia as he filed his nomination forms at the party's headquarters signalling his popularity and momentum on the ground.

“I have my own vision to transform Ghana’s economy to the next level,” Dr. Bawumia asserted after filing his forms.

Reacting to the news, a former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and now leader of the National Liberation Congress (NLC), Stephen Atubiga said the "stampeding crowded delegates, appointees, and followers" of Dr. Bawumia in a viral video at the NPP headquarters is a sign of victory to lead the NPP in 2024 elections.

“Dr. Bawumia's popularity and the momentum on the ground make him look like The First Northern Black political Jesus to have ever surfaced in this country," Atubiga said in a Facebook post.

"We are watching approximately as we can't wait to give them a run for their money come the 2024 elections. Wakefulness nights awaiting The NDC and the NLC if this is how Dr. Bawmia will be moving,” he added.

Mr Atubiga suggested that Dr. Bawumia's nomination has galvanized the NPP's base, confident of retaining the presidential seat in 2024.