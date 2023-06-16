I was once a by-day worker on farms, cleaner so I respect everyone — Bawumia on journey to success

16.06.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has recounted his struggles growing up.

He said those experiences have taught him to respect people irrespective of their social status.

Addressing NPP supporters after filing his nomination to contest the party’s presidential primaries, Bawumia said he used to do menial jobs like cleaning in his zeal to access education.

“It has not been an easy journey, it has taken a lot of hard work, discipline, and dedication to get here. I have been a by-day worker on farms during the holidays in secondary school, I have been a warehouse boy even after finishing university, and I have been a mini truck driver,” he recounted.

Dr. Bawumia said his struggles instilled in him a sense of humility and respect for all people.

“My life experience tells me never to take anything for granted and always to have respect for people no matter their stature in life, no matter how big or small they are.

“The cleaner or the driver you meet today could be the vice president or the president tomorrow,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia recounted the challenges he faced in his education at the University of Oxford in the UK and in Canada.

“I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and I had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my colleagues. I only settled my fees in arrears after I worked following my completion of my Ph.D. in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of toiletries in my university days in Canada, so I can say I have not had it easy at all,” he recounted.

Despite the struggles, the aspiring flagbearer said faith and perseverance have seen him through.

“But I have always believed that with hard work, honesty and discipline and faith in God almighty, everything was possible,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia has joined several others vying to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections, with the party’s presidential primaries set for November 4.