Criminal case: Court denies Gyakye Quayson's plea to adjourn trial due to Assin North by-election

The criminal case against deposed Assin North Member of Parliament, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson is expected to be heard on a day-to-day basis even as the NDC candidate prepares for the Assin North by-election.

Counsel for Gyakye Quayson, Justin Teriwajah had prayed the court to adjourn the proceedings till after the by-election to give his client a fair chance to contest since he was carrying out a national assignment.

“The by-election is scheduled for 27 and he is one of the candidates. This is a national assignment We are praying that the 20th June date can be shifted to immediately after the 27 to give him a fair chance to contest,” Mr Teriwajah requested.

But objecting to the plea by Gyakye Quayson's lawyer, Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame noted that nobody had given Gyakye Quayson a national assignment and prayed the court to expedite the trial since the charges levelled against him could get him jailed.

“He is saying the accused is involved in a national assignment. Who gave him a national assignment? It is a selfish quest to contest in this election knowing very well that there is a criminal case pending before him. The Supreme Court has declared your election unconstitutional and you know that he is facing a criminal prosecution and he could be convicted and jailed.

“It is in the interest of justice for the matter to be expeditious – the case be heard on day to day. I pray that the subsequent adjournments after today be on day-to-day basis,” the A-G told the court.

James Gyakye Quayson has been charged with deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.

After listening to both parties, presiding judge Mary Maame Ekue Yanzu denied the application to halt the proceedings and fixed June 20, 21, and 23 for the trial to continue.

-3news.com

Latest: News
