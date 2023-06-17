NPP Women's Organiser sponsor skills training for women in Garu Constituency

Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah, the Women's Organiser for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region has sponsored women in skills training.

Hundreds of women from Garu have benefitted from skills training to enable them set up their own businesses on held on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The women were trained in the production of antiseptic disinfectants and pomade amongst others.

The training forms part of Madam Georgina Lardi's vision and objective of building the capacity of women and equipping them with entrepreneurial skills to improve their standards of living.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the program, Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah, expressed satisfaction with the program.

She noted that the participants have been impacted with enough knowledge and skills to improve their lives.

Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah said she is overwhelmed seeing women being excited over the skills they have acquired to set up their own businesses.

She encouraged the women not to forget the knowledge and skills they have learnt and acquired from the workshop and put it into practice to end something for themselves and their families.

Abugri Paulina, a beneficiary, said the training will go along with a way to help them start a business on their own to cater to their children.

She added that most of the women were idling about doing nothing but with the intervention of Madam Georgina Lardi they can at least find something meaningful to do.

Samari Maltilda, a beneficiary said with the initiative of Madam Lardi they can at least make some money to cater for their children's education.

"Getting ingredients for our daily activities is now a thing of the past. We can now explore what we have learnt and turn up into money to take care of ourselves," she stated.