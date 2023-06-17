ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP Women's Organiser sponsor skills training for women in Garu Constituency

Social News NPP Women's Organiser sponsor skills training for women in Garu Constituency
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah, the Women's Organiser for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region has sponsored women in skills training.

Hundreds of women from Garu have benefitted from skills training to enable them set up their own businesses on held on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The women were trained in the production of antiseptic disinfectants and pomade amongst others.

The training forms part of Madam Georgina Lardi's vision and objective of building the capacity of women and equipping them with entrepreneurial skills to improve their standards of living.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the program, Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah, expressed satisfaction with the program.

She noted that the participants have been impacted with enough knowledge and skills to improve their lives.

Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah said she is overwhelmed seeing women being excited over the skills they have acquired to set up their own businesses.

She encouraged the women not to forget the knowledge and skills they have learnt and acquired from the workshop and put it into practice to end something for themselves and their families.

Abugri Paulina, a beneficiary, said the training will go along with a way to help them start a business on their own to cater to their children.

She added that most of the women were idling about doing nothing but with the intervention of Madam Georgina Lardi they can at least find something meaningful to do.

Samari Maltilda, a beneficiary said with the initiative of Madam Lardi they can at least make some money to cater for their children's education.

"Getting ingredients for our daily activities is now a thing of the past. We can now explore what we have learnt and turn up into money to take care of ourselves," she stated.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bawumia is Jesus, the stampeding crowded delegates accompanying him signals victory for NPP in 2024 – Stephen Atubiga Bawumia is Jesus, the stampeding crowded delegates accompanying him signals vict...

3 hours ago

Bawumia is a damaged commodity; NPP will make our work easier if he's selected for 2024 elections — Amaliba Bawumia is a damaged commodity; NPP will make our work easier if he's selected f...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: I'm now convinced that NDC is afraid of Bawumia — Nana Akomea Election 2024: I'm now convinced that NDC is afraid of Bawumia — Nana Akomea

3 hours ago

I was once a by-day worker on farms, cleaner so I respect everyone — Bawumia on journey to success I was once a by-day worker on farms, cleaner so I respect everyone — Bawumia on ...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson and NDC have been irresponsible; they need to be punished—Nana Akomea Assin North by-election: ‘James Gyakye Quayson and NDC have been irresponsible; ...

3 hours ago

Bawumia is mute about the IMF deal because he is embarrassed — Ablakwa Bawumia is mute about the IMF deal because he is embarrassed — Ablakwa

4 hours ago

Lets stop the Pontius Pilate attitude; Bawumia isnt innocent of the bad economic decisions of Akufo-Addo's gov't — Ablakwa Let’s stop the Pontius Pilate attitude; Bawumia isn’t innocent of the bad econom...

4 hours ago

Pakistan set to boost economy through escalated rice exports to Russia Pakistan set to boost economy through escalated rice exports to Russia

4 hours ago

Being the most popular candidate does not winan election — Boakye Agyarko's camp shades Bawumia Being the most popular candidate does not win an election — Boakye Agyarko's cam...

4 hours ago

Govt is clueless on the number of jobs it has created — Magaret Ansei Gov’t is clueless on the number of jobs it has created — Magaret Ansei

Latest: News
body-container-line