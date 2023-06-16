Bawumia is mute about the IMF deal because he is embarrassed — Ablakwa

16.06.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s silence on Ghana's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is loud and clear.

He said the Vice President is "embarrassed" after creating the impression that he has the magic wand to take Ghana to the next level of prosperity and growth.

Speaking on Metro TV, the North Tongu MP indicated that Dr. Bawumia has deployed his men who about creating the impression that the Vice President didn’t partake fully in the economic decisions of government that landed the country in a ditch.

“He is delivering lectures, and talking big, waxing lyrical, and big big economic theory, he is probably the Adam Smith of this era, you know, or the Mantus of our time, and so you know we should give him the chance. He has turned out to be a disaster, total disaster," Okudzeto Ablakwa shared.

The North Tongu MP continued, " This is what they want to present to the Ghanaian people? They should go back to the drawing board. We are not going back to the drawing board, what shows that his advice wasn’t taken, what shows, did he ever publicly state Ken Ofori-Atta didn’t take his advice, did he ever say that , did you ever hear Bawumia say that, that the things he has told government to do, we are not doing it, did you ever hear that.

"So where from this sudden claim that so we have an economic management team that only performs under advisory role. When you go through this IMF agreement, you will notice that Bawumia hasn’t said anything about the IMF agreement because he is embarrassed. I have heard some of his assigns and surrogates saying that Bawumia didn’t like it, he wasn’t part of the decision making.”

Sharing his view on the same platform, CEO of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea argued that Okudzeto Ablakwa and the NDC are the NPP and Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, the Vice President has demonstrated the capacity to beat the NDC in the 2024 elections.