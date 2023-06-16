Let’s stop the Pontius Pilate attitude; Bawumia isn’t innocent of the bad economic decisions of Akufo-Addo's gov't — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lashed out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for 'whitewashing' Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said some members of the ruling party are trying so hard to make the Vice President appear as though he is innocent of the bad economic decisions taken by government that have landed the country's economy in a ditch.

Despite the NPP party's efforts to exonerate Dr Mahamadu Bawumia from all blame for bad economic decisions, he insisted that the Vice President is still accountable for the suffering of Ghanaians.

“The stringent effort, the laborious effort to distance Bawumia from the major decisions of this economy decisions of the Akufo-Addo era, the mismanagement of this economy will not work. He was neck deep, the IMF has exposed him. He approved this agreement together, he cannot distance himself.

“So you see let’s stop this you know Pontius Pilate attitude. You remember Pontius Pilate from the bible, you know Pontius Pilate from the Bible. You want the crucifixion but you are pretending that you don’t really want it but meanwhile, you are part of it. You are neck deep, you know let’s stop that attitude,” Okudzeto Ablakwa said during a panel discussion on Metro TV's breakfast show on June 16.

According to the North Tongu lawmaker, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has today submitted his nomination forms to contest the flagbearer election of the NPP scheduled to be held later this year on November 4.