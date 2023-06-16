E/R: Newborn baby stolen at Teacher Mantey

A parent at Teacher Mantey are in shock after learning that their newborn baby has been stolen.

On Monday, the mother of the six-day-old baby left the newborn in the room while asleep to rush to buy baby diapers from a nearby shop.

Upon her return home, she realiaed the baby was nowhere to be found.

The incident happened at Nana Boame, a suburb of Teacher Mantey in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The parents, Kwame Amegbetsi and Portia Kemevor inquired from family members and neighbours but no one had knowledge of the whereabouts of the baby

The father Kwame Amegagbetsi subsequently lodged a complaint at Teacher Mantey Police Station to help find the missing baby.

Despite investigations and a community-led search for the missing baby, the baby has still not been found.

The entire family and community are in shock as they fear for the worst.

Some residents who have witnessed such incidents in the past are concerned that there may be criminal elements living among them whose job is to targeted kids.