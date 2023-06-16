ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Newborn baby stolen at Teacher Mantey

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News ER: Newborn baby stolen at Teacher Mantey
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A parent at Teacher Mantey are in shock after learning that their newborn baby has been stolen.

On Monday, the mother of the six-day-old baby left the newborn in the room while asleep to rush to buy baby diapers from a nearby shop.

Upon her return home, she realiaed the baby was nowhere to be found.

The incident happened at Nana Boame, a suburb of Teacher Mantey in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The parents, Kwame Amegbetsi and Portia Kemevor inquired from family members and neighbours but no one had knowledge of the whereabouts of the baby

The father Kwame Amegagbetsi subsequently lodged a complaint at Teacher Mantey Police Station to help find the missing baby.

Despite investigations and a community-led search for the missing baby, the baby has still not been found.

The entire family and community are in shock as they fear for the worst.

Some residents who have witnessed such incidents in the past are concerned that there may be criminal elements living among them whose job is to targeted kids.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Only Bawumia can change this country —Hawa Koomson declares support ‘Only Bawumia can change this country’ — Hawa Koomson declares support

1 hour ago

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor You have bastardised, crippled integrity of EC – Dr. Otokunor tells Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Assin North by-elections: NPP picks number one on ballot, NDC number three Assin North by-elections: NPP picks number one on ballot, NDC number three

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Alan shows love to Ken Agyapong on 63rd birthday NPP flagbearer race: Alan shows love to Ken Agyapong on 63rd birthday

3 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia ready to battle Alan as he files nomination forms t...

3 hours ago

Mr. Francis Gota Fraudulent claims making insurance sector hectic — aYo Ghana CEO bemoans

3 hours ago

Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police station Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police ...

3 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Alan to floor Bawumia by 1% margin in run-off – Poll predic...

4 hours ago

Brilliant but needy Galamsey boy wins GNPC scholarship to study law at UG Brilliant but needy Galamsey boy wins GNPC scholarship to study law at UG

4 hours ago

Ive finally graduated – Man jubilates after earning bachelors degree in 10 years I’ve finally graduated – Man jubilates after earning bachelor’s degree in 10 yea...

Latest: News
body-container-line