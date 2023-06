16.06.2023 LISTEN

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has picked number one slot on the ballot.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked the number three spot.

This was after the Electoral Commission (EC) held a balloting for the Assin North Constituency by-election in the Central Region.

Below are the numbers for the contestants in the race slated for June 27, 2023:

1. Charles Opoku (NPP)

2. Sefenu Bernice Enyonam (LPG)

3. Quayson James Gyakye (NDC)

4. Abaidoo Agatha (Independent)