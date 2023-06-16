ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AGA partners GIZ to train SMEs in Obuasi on pandemic preparedness

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal, ISD II Contributor
Regional News AGA partners GIZ to train SMEs in Obuasi on pandemic preparedness
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

According to the German Agency for International Cooperation or (GIZ) MSMEs are one of the most important, yet vulnerable, drivers of development in Sub-saharan Africa.

This is due to the fact that while Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are known to support over 50% of all livelihoods on the continent (both formal and informal), these firms often face a plethora of heterogenous risks that regularly put their survival and continuous operations in jeopardy.

This is equally true of MSMEs in Obuasi and other parts of the country which faced difficulties as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

To prevent MSMEs operating in Obuasi from succumbing to the shocks of a major pandemic or challenge and improve their resilience, AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Obuasi Mine has partnered with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to train over 160 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Obuasi on pandemic preparedness and business continuity.

The beneficiaries all drawn from Obuasi were suppliers who have been in business with AngloGold Ashanti.

According to John Arkoh Mensah of the University of Ghana, a facilitator for the program, most MSMEs felt the full brunt of COVID-19 due to lack of plan towards unforeseen contingencies. He said the 2- day program has prepared participants adequately to withstand future crisis situations.

He said "pandemic comes in different forms not only diseases. It could be fire outbreaks or any major setbacks but we believe that with this training, player in the MSMEs in Obuasi will be in a pole position to withstand any predicament. If they can withstand a pandemic, they can equally deal with an epidemic".

Beneficiaries of the training program who spoke with the media lauded AngloGold Ashanti and GIZ for the training program. They revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic wreak havoc on their businesses resulting in several losses and staff layoffs.

Joyce Owusu, a trader said the training program had come at an opportune time where MSMEs are still counting their losses and trying to pick up the pieces. " This training has really helped us, we have been trained on how to plan ahead of any emergency that might befall our businesses," she stated.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Tamale Teaching Hospital performs 70 obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries in a week Tamale Teaching Hospital performs 70 obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries in ...

2 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande VIDEO: NPP wants to use Ayawaso West Wagon strategy to win Assin North by-electi...

2 hours ago

Ernest Owusu Bempah VIDEO: NDC planning to cause violence at Assin North by-election, using communis...

2 hours ago

Smoke billows over Khartoum earlier this week as fighting between troops and paramilitaries rages. By - AFPFile Sudan war drives one million children from homes: UN

2 hours ago

AFP - JUSTIN TALLIS Former British leader Boris Johnson condemned for lying to parliament

2 hours ago

Criminal case: Court denies Gyakye Quayson's plea to adjourn trial due to Assin North by-election Criminal case: Court denies Gyakye Quayson's plea to adjourn trial due to Assin ...

2 hours ago

It's ridiculous how Bawumia's supporters think he offers hope - Felix Kwakye Ofosu It's ridiculous how Bawumia's supporters think he offers hope - Felix Kwakye Ofo...

2 hours ago

Curfew hours on Bawku, Bimbilla, Kpatinga renewed Curfew hours on Bawku, Bimbilla, Kpatinga renewed

3 hours ago

Bawumia describes his filing of nomination forms a first step to NPP victory in 2024 Bawumia describes his filing of nomination forms a first step to NPP victory in ...

3 hours ago

Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia From Sakasaka Primary to Jubilee House; it’s not been an easy journey – Bawumia

Latest: News
body-container-line