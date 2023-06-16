Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police station

The Police in Bole in the Savannah Region have arrested an ex-convict for returning to his old ways.

The ex-convict identified as Mohammed Osman is in custody at the Bole police station after he stole an exhibit motorbike at the police station.

According to information gathered from local media, he was in handcuffs at the police station for an unrelated crime awaiting booking when he stole the motorbike.

Even the handcuffs on him could not stop him from stealing the motorbike.

The suspect is said to have skipped through the hands of the officers and run off with the motorbike.

Thanks to a tip-off from residents who spotted Mohammed Osman riding the motorbike with handcuffs attached, the Police managed to re-arrest him along the Bole-Ivory Coast road.

The suspect is now booked and in custody at the Bole Police Station.

He has been processed and is expected to be arraigned before a court later today.