ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police station

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police station
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Police in Bole in the Savannah Region have arrested an ex-convict for returning to his old ways.

The ex-convict identified as Mohammed Osman is in custody at the Bole police station after he stole an exhibit motorbike at the police station.

According to information gathered from local media, he was in handcuffs at the police station for an unrelated crime awaiting booking when he stole the motorbike.

Even the handcuffs on him could not stop him from stealing the motorbike.

The suspect is said to have skipped through the hands of the officers and run off with the motorbike.

Thanks to a tip-off from residents who spotted Mohammed Osman riding the motorbike with handcuffs attached, the Police managed to re-arrest him along the Bole-Ivory Coast road.

The suspect is now booked and in custody at the Bole Police Station.

He has been processed and is expected to be arraigned before a court later today.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: Alan shows love to Ken Agyapong on 63rd birthday NPP flagbearer race: Alan shows love to Ken Agyapong on 63rd birthday

1 hour ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia ready to battle Alan as he files nomination forms t...

1 hour ago

Mr. Francis Gota Fraudulent claims making insurance sector hectic — aYo Ghana CEO bemoans

1 hour ago

Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police station Savannah Region: Police arrest ex-convict for stealing motorbike at Bole police ...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer brace: There are no issues internally; our only problem is Mahama – Annoh-Dompreh NPP flagbearer brace: There are no issues internally; our only problem is Mahama...

1 hour ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Alan to floor Bawumia by 1% margin in run-off – Poll predic...

2 hours ago

Brilliant but needy Galamsey boy wins GNPC scholarship to study law at UG Brilliant but needy Galamsey boy wins GNPC scholarship to study law at UG

2 hours ago

Ive finally graduated – Man jubilates after earning bachelors degree in 10 years I’ve finally graduated – Man jubilates after earning bachelor’s degree in 10 yea...

Latest: News
body-container-line