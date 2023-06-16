Kumasi DHI College of Health and Education trains 320 health professionals

The DHI College of Health and Education has held its 11th graduation ceremony with a total of 320 students qualifying for various academic certificates and diplomas.

The graduates completed training in diploma and certificate programmes from the various faculties including Medical Laboratory Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Dispensing Technician, Early Childhood Education and Dispensing Assistant.

Sixty-five of the students obtained First Class in their various disciplines with five receiving special awards and commendations for their outstanding academic performance.

The event was held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Patasi, in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region where the school has its main campus.

Addressing the congregants at the ceremony, the Principal of the school, Mrs Agnes Eyiam Mensah said the college remains focused on its vision to become the most outstanding centre for training health and education professionals to deliver quality and excellent services to the nation and the world at large.

She expressed joy in the fact that the school had made great strides in training students to excel in various careers.

"Significantly among the many successes chalked this year is the introduction of Higher National Diploma (HND), in Pharmacy affiliated to the Kumasi Technical University KsTU and with strong collaboration with Kintampo College of Health and Allied Sciences," she said.

She pledged the school's commitment to improving its services for whoever decides to enrol there.

"We in DHI College want to provide the best and quality education and training of our students to help them grow in their preferred professional courses," she stressed.

In recognizing the efforts of stakeholders who have helped the continuous success of the college, Mrs Eyiam said the school's board of directors, teaching staff, non-teaching staff and their partners have contributed immensely to the development of the college.

She thanked them for supporting the school to get the recognition it deserves.

Mrs Agnes Eyiam Mensah however urged the graduands to work hard to make a good impact in their respective fields.