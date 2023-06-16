Joe Ghartey clocks 62

16.06.2023 LISTEN

Experienced politician and presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Joe Ghartey marked his 62nd birthday on June 15, 2023.

Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, was born in Accra on June 15, 1961.

He has served Ghana and humanity selflessly for decades since entering into politics.

Hon. Ghartey who hails from Shama in the Western Region of Ghana, served as the Minister of Railways Development during the first term of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He was a Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2013 to 2017.

Hon. Ghartey, a respected lawyer by profession, had his early education at the Ridge Church School in Accra.

He later moved to the secondary boarding school, Mfantsipim School, in Cape Coast. His excellent leadership qualities started showing right from Mfantsipim School. At Mfantsipim, he was appointed House Prefect of Pickard-Parker House in his senior year and he used his position to champion the development of sports and student participation in sports programs.

After completing Mfantsipim, Hon. Ghartey, the husband of renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Efua Ghartey, enrolled to study law and obtained his LLB (Hons) degree from the University of Ghana in 1986.

He later obtained a BL from the Ghana School of Law in 1988 and was called to the Ghana Bar the same year.

On June 16, 2006, he became the youngest Attorney-General in the history of Ghana when he was sworn in by former President John Agyekum Kufuor as the 20th Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. He was the longest-serving Attorney-General and Minister of Justice during former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration.

Hon. Ghartey, a 'dark horse' in the NPP Presidential primaries, is one politician that has always advocated for politicians to desist from using insults on television and radio as he considers such an act of indecency.