V/R: Resume work Monday – CLOGSAG to members

Volta Regional Secretariat of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has reiterated that its members in the Ho Municipal Assembly were advised to stay at home because their safety and security could not be guaranteed due to a lock-out by the Presiding Member and assembly members.

Calling on its members at the Ho Municipal Assembly to resume work in a letter dated Thursday, 15 June 2023, the Volta Regional Secretariat of CLOGSAG commended the Regional Minister for his efforts in trying to resolve the empasse.

The minister called a meeting on Sunday, 11 June 2023, where he “unreservedly condemned the act of lawlessness unleashed on the staff of the Assembly by the presiding member and assembly members,” the Volta Regional Secretariat of CLOGSAG indicated in the letter.

It stated: “The presiding member and assembly members must note they are not to direct or instruct staff of the assembly on how to go about their work,” noting: “There are rules and regulations for efficient service delivery.”

“By these assurances, all CLOGSAG members of the Ho Municipal Assembly are to organise themselves and resume work on Monday, 19 June 2023,” the Volta Regional Secretariat of CLOGSAG directed.

It however added that: “Should this dastardly act be perpetuated again” on its members in the Ho Municipal assembly, it would “advise accordingly.”

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) had said the incident that occurred at the offices of the Ho Municipal Assembly caused fear and panic among its staff.

This followed the besieging of the offices of the Ho Municipal Assembly by Assembly Members who locked up the office of the Municipal Finance Officer.

A statement issued on Wednesday, 7 June 2023, signed by CLOGSAG’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Kojo W. Krakani, noted: “This terrorist act has scared the staff and caused fear and panic among them.”

The Volta Regional Secretariat of CLOGSAG, therefore, directed its members at the Ho Municipal Assembly to “sit in the house, as their safety and security cannot be guaranteed, until further notice.”

Members of the Ho Municipal Assembly are calling for the removal of the Municipal Finance Officer, George Afetorgbor, from office.

According to the members, Mr George Afetorgbor is hampering the development of the Assembly, therefore, they want him transferred elsewhere.

The Assembly members, thus, locked up the municipal finance officer’s office, on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 denying him access.

The Presiding Member of the Ho Municipal Assembly, Mawunyo Agbe, explained that though they do not have the power to sack him, he must be replaced to ensure a smooth running of the assembly.

He told Class 91.3 FM’s Volta Regional Correspondent Kingsley Attitsogbui: “… Yes, we have privileges that we have given to the gentleman. Today, we say: ‘No, we’re stripping off these privileges because we want to send a signal to his employers that we mean business. It’s not within our powers to sack him [so that he will] not to be an accountant anymore'".

“All we need is that, please replace this gentleman. Get us somebody to come and help us build the municipality. The[re] are persistent complaint[s] from assembly members, from some staff and even to the extent that my MP is even a victim of the MFO, I can tell you it is not the best.”

He noted that the people have been crying for change for not less than three months now yet the employer has turned a deaf ear.

“The employers are aloof, they don’t care, they care less about what is happening in the municipality. This is the best way and this is our responsibility. The responsibility of assembly members now is to be part of checks and balances; whether things are working well,” he said.

“We have no option than to go all out to stop the abuse that is happening to us all to have some relief so that when members go seeking for development to go to their areas, he as more or less the finance minister of the assembly will now understand that there must be some sort of alacrity attached to what we’re asking for,” he explained this and the assembly’s position.

The Chairman for Finance & Accounts Committee, Patrick Larry Stone, also accused the finance officer of using a vehicle meant for the assembly as his private vehicle, hampering the work of the revenue mobilisation team.

“He [Municipal Account officer] refused to release the vehicle for revenue mobilisation and the vehicle is labelled. You’ll see it’s branded revenue mobilisation, it’s not a private vehicle but any other time you go to him to release the vehicle for revenue mobilisation, he wouldn’t release, so he’s using the car as a private car at the expense of the assembly,” Mr Stone complained.

He added: “We have a programme called the compliant audit, the compliance audit halted over the period because we don’t have the vehicle we’re supposed to use.”

