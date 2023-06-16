Labour Ministry engages media as Ghana Labour Market Information System nears operationalization

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has engaged media stakeholders to seek their input in the development of the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS).

The stakeholder engagement workshop held on Thursday, June 15, highlighted the transformative capabilities of the GLMIS and its pivotal role in connecting job seekers and employers, as well as providing real-time information on Ghana's labour market.

At the workshop, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko Brobbey, said the Ministry is committed to ensuring the timely implementation of the GLMIS, with plans for full functionality later this year.

He noted that at first, they, in their quest to provide Ghanaians with data on employment, retorts to a “tiring process of requesting them from various MMDAs,” an issue he is optimistic the new platform will solve.

The Project Consultant, Mr Amoako Bonbi Kakra Asante in a presentation, explained that after the official launch of the GLMIS, job seekers and employers need to register an account which is free.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who wasn't present, said in his message that "this groundbreaking system represents a significant step towards fostering a more efficient and inclusive job market in Ghana."

He asked the media to support with the dissemination of information about the GLMIS to the wider Ghanaian populace and extended his appreciation to the World Bank for their generous support.

Functions:

The GLMIS is an advanced technological platform designed to revolutionize Ghana's formal and informal job market by providing real-time information on the labour market, trends, and skill requirements.

The system will serve as a comprehensive repository of labour-related data and will revolutionize the way labour market information is accessed, analyzed, and disseminated.

It is part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, funded by the World Bank.

The GLMIS will serve as a game-changer in Ghana's labour market, connecting job seekers and employers in real-time, and giving them access to comprehensive labour market data.

The GLMIS heralds a new era of connectivity and opportunity, empowering job seekers and employers alike.

Expected operationalization date:

The technical team behind the project announced that the system's first phase is expected to be operational by the end of September 2023.

With its expected full functionality later this year, the GLMIS will make job search and recruitment processes more efficient, creating a more inclusive labour market for all.

The media's support in disseminating information about the GLMIS to the wider Ghanaian populace is crucial in ensuring its success, the Ministry and the platform’s developers pressed.

Cost and unique features:

The advanced technology platform, as earlier stated, was funded by the World Bank with a budget of $30 million.

The platform will offer synchronized data from both state and private entities on Ghana's employment situation, emerging trends, in-demand skills, and training opportunities.

The GLMIS has a quality assurance module installed, which verifies information shared on the platform to ascertain its genuineness and accuracy, including fraudulent job information.

With all these aside, the GLMIS will also have various accessibility features, such as text-to-speech, adjustable font sizes, and keyboard navigation, to provide access to individuals with disabilities.

The initiative aligns with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards, which encourage good practices in developing and utilizing labor market information for human resources development and program planning, as well as suggesting strategies for overcoming barriers to its use.