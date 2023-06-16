‘Unfortunate situation deserves immediate attention’ — GNPC details scholarship to brilliant ‘galamsey’ boy

The story of Stephen Koomson, a 21-year-old brilliant but needy boy forced to engage in illegal galamsey mining due to lack of funds for university education, has inspired the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to offer him a full scholarship.

Stephen, who scored 8 subject passes in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) with 5 A's and 3B's, had to resort to small scale illegal mining due to lack of financial support after Senior High School.

However, after his story went viral on social media, the GNPC Foundation decided to intervene by granting him a full scholarship to study Law at the University of Ghana.

During a short meeting with Stephen, the student from Mpohor SHS and his guardians, Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, described Stephen's situation as "unfortunate and needing quick action" which prompted GNPC to help.

“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track and we are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our Education & Training mandate,” he said.

He added that GNPC will ensure Stephen gains admission into the University of Ghana Law School by the next academic year.

In Stephen's own words, he expressed his immense appreciation and gratitude to GNPC for the intervention and happy that his dream of a successful future would now become a reality.

He assured GNPC that he would dedicate himself to his studies and behave in a manner that would reflect positively on the organization, serving as a worthy ambassador for GNPC.

"I am grateful to GNPC for giving me this opportunity to fulfil my dreams of becoming a lawyer. I promise to remain focused on my studies and be a worthy ambassador for GNPC," he said.