16.06.2023 General News

Eco-Conscious Citizens welcome Minority for adopting its recommendations to restore Ghana’s ecosystem

The opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) has adopted majority of the demands in Eco-Conscious Citizens' 'Greening Ghana For Real' press release issued at Asanteson Gardens, La, Accra less than a fortnight ago on World Environment Day.

Amongst the demands include revoking Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument 2022, pausing Community Mining, setting up an Independent Public Enquiry into Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s report, taking action on JoyNews' documentary 'Destruction For Gold and holding the directors of Akonta Mining accountable.

Most of the suggestions in the press release from Eco-Conscious Citizens were adopted in a statement recently released by the Minority in Parliament led by Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo.

The coordinator of the non-partisan Eco-Conscious Citizens, Awula Serwa has welcomed the support from the Minority.

“An example of the Government's inconsistency, which has come to our attention, is a notice that appeared in the Daily Graphic on the eve of Green Ghana Day stating the Government's intention to compulsorily acquire land at Afrisipakrom in the Tano North district of the Ahafo region for mining purposes. Whilst on the other hand purporting to green Ghana

“We welcome the Minority's support for our recommendations and note the intention to work with us. Collaboration in the interest of Ghana is essential if we want to restore our ecosystems, a key demand is the revocation of section 3(2) of Environmental Protection (Mining In Forest Reserves) Regulations 2022 Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which enables the President to allow mining in a globally significant biodiversity area, if it's in "the national interest," she said in a statement.

She further expressed optimism about the Minority's support of the campaign.

“In the interests of our democracy and transparency, questions must be asked. We are however pleased that the Minority has added its voice to the campaign to revoke L.I. 2462, and is in support of our recommendations

“We need an immediate pause to community mining, activists in Sefwi Atronsu, Mantukwa and Apataim, to name a few campaigning to protect their environment from community mining need our support. It is in our own interest to speak up to protect our environment and food supply. Irresponsible mining is poisoning our land, and could lead to rejection of our agricultural products," Awula Serwa indicated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
