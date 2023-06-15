ModernGhana logo
15.06.2023 Social News

Shama: Stonebwoy installed as development chief

Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been installed as development chief of Antiamoah in the Shama district of the Western North Region.

The gesture is in appreciation for Stonebwoy commissioning four boreholes in the district to provide accessible and potable water for the residents of Antiamoah, Beposo Nkran, Daboase Junction, and Borkor Awuku Kope. These communities faced water challenges due to mining activities which contaminated River Pra, their only source of water.

The traditional leaders who orchestrated the installation said they reached out to Stonebwoy for help, which he, under his Livingstone Foundation, provided in the shortest possible time.

“We wrote to Stonebwoy requesting help due to the lack of potable water in our community, and he quickly responded by providing four boreholes that now give us access to water, which is essential for life. Stonebwoy has given us life,” a chief of Antiamoah said.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa were presented with kingship regalia including a fugu (a traditional headdress), beads, sandals, and other traditional wear.

The “Therapy” hitmaker expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and people of Antiamoah for the honour bestowed on him. He said he was humbled by the gesture and pledged to continue to use his platform to help the less privileged.

“I am humbled by this honour and I promise to use my platform to help the less privileged in society. I will continue to work with my foundation to provide boreholes and other amenities to communities in need,” he said.

By Reagan Mends

