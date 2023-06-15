ModernGhana logo
Don't come to my palace without an NHIS card - Chief warn indigenes

In a move to stimulate interest in the National Health Insurance Scheme and get his indigenes to access affordable healthcare, the Omanhene of the Goaso traditional area, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, has disclosed that the doors of the palace will be shut to anyone visiting the place without the NHIA card.

According to Nana Akwasi Bosompra, it has become necessary to make the NHIS card a requirement for access to the place due to his recognition of the scheme as an intervention tailored to the healthcare and economic needs of his townsfolk.

Speaking during a visit by an NHIA delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Nana Kwasi Bosompra disclosed that registration onto the NHIA had been made mandatory for every household under his Traditional Council as he was of the view that it would enable them to access quality yet affordable healthcare.

He appealed to traditional leaders across the country to ramp up efforts in encouraging people to register for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He indicated the role of Chiefs in ensuring that every Ghanian had medical insurance, adding there was the need to revive community involvement in the affairs of the NHIS.

“If you want to summon anyone, you must come with an NHIA card. If you can get money to litigate then you surely must have money for health insurance. I'm introducing this innovation to use the powers we have to help our people. As traditional rulers, sometimes we have to force our people to do the right thing”, he said.

Dr Okoe Boye thanked the Goaso Omanhene for his generous donation of the piece of land used for the construction of the NHIA Regional office and the two other district offices.

According to Dr Okoe Boye, chiefs are revered as key stakeholders in the sustenance of the Scheme, hence they must come on board and actively play the role of ambassadors.

The NHIA Chief Executive's delegation earlier conferred with the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Yaw Boakye who joined the team to inaugurate the newly built projects.

The Regional Director, Mr Alexander Fordjour, the Goaso Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Yaw Osei Boahene, the Municipal Director of Ghana Health Service, Mr Matthew Amponsah, and other stakeholders witnessed the inaugural ceremonies.

The NHIA Chief Executive's delegation was made up of his Executive Assistant, Mr Gabriel Osei, the Ag. Director of Admin/Human Resources, Mr Raymond Avinu, Ag. Director of Procurement, Mr Frank Yeboah, Ag. Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs, Madam Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and selected staff from the NHIA head office.

GNA

