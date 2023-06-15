ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tinubu remembers late ‘photocopy' mother on 10th anniversary

Social News Tinubu remembers late photocopy' mother on 10th anniversary
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fondly remembered his late mother Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji on the 10th anniversary of her death.

He said his mother instilled in him the values that shaped his life and success.

Mr Tinubu said he missed her "dearly" but he is also comforted that she was now "at peace in the loving embrace of her creator."

In a touching tweet on Thursday, he said: "10 years ago, today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away. On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity.”

“I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me. May Allah continue to rest her beautiful soul,” the post added.

Many commented on the resemblance between Tinubu and his mother, with some describing it as "photocopy."

Some also expressed their condolences, prayers and well-wishes to Mr. Tinubu.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

IMF staff in Ghana acknowledge signs of economic stability IMF staff in Ghana acknowledge signs of economic stability

2 hours ago

Shama: Stonebwoy installed as development chief Shama: Stonebwoy installed as development chief

2 hours ago

Don't come to my palace without an NHIS card - Chief warn indigenes Don't come to my palace without an NHIS card - Chief warn indigenes

2 hours ago

REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER Saudi Crown Prince MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine

2 hours ago

Tinubu remembers late photocopy' mother on 10th anniversary Tinubu remembers late ‘photocopy' mother on 10th anniversary

3 hours ago

Over 119 MPs are behind Bawumia; others have whispered their support to me – Annoh-Dompreh reveals Over 119 MPs are behind Bawumia; others have whispered their support to me – Ann...

3 hours ago

You promised production, not taxation; why do we still pay Covid levy — Gyantuah quizzes govt You promised production, not taxation; why do we still pay Covid levy — Gyantuah...

3 hours ago

Useless, irresponsible NPP govt has wasted everybodys time in the last seven years — Magaret Ansei Useless, irresponsible NPP gov’t has wasted everybody’s time in the last seven y...

4 hours ago

The call to restructure and reorganize our dear CPP is justifiable - Wayoe Ghanamannti The call to restructure and reorganize our dear CPP is justifiable - Wayoe Ghana...

6 hours ago

Over GHS80 million lost by banks, SDIs and PSPs in 2022 through fraud – BoG reveals Over GHS80 million lost by banks, SDIs and PSPs in 2022 through fraud – BoG reve...

Latest: News
body-container-line