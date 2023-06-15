Tinubu remembers late ‘photocopy' mother on 10th anniversary

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fondly remembered his late mother Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji on the 10th anniversary of her death.

He said his mother instilled in him the values that shaped his life and success.

Mr Tinubu said he missed her "dearly" but he is also comforted that she was now "at peace in the loving embrace of her creator."

In a touching tweet on Thursday, he said: "10 years ago, today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away. On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity.”

“I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me. May Allah continue to rest her beautiful soul,” the post added.

Many commented on the resemblance between Tinubu and his mother, with some describing it as "photocopy."

Some also expressed their condolences, prayers and well-wishes to Mr. Tinubu.