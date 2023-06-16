Suspected cow meat infected with anthrax confiscated at Kasoa

Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) has confiscated some meat products suspected to be infected with anthrax bacteria at Kasoa new market.

The product included legs, ribs, tail, head and other parts of the cow.

Following the outbreak of the disease in the Upper East Region, the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) ordered the ban on sales and transportation of livestock, including cattle, sheep and goat.

This measure is to control and avert the spread of the disease and its devastating impact on the lives of animals and human beings.

Subsequently, through the vigilance of some Environmental officers at the Adam Nana/Kpometey Zonal Council Area, some suspected unwholesome smoked beef displayed on the market on Monday, June 12, were confiscated amid protests from owners.

Mr. John Gavi, Environmental Health Officer in charge of the zone, said upon interrogation they realised that the meat was transported from Bawku and the police had to be called in to confiscate the product.

According to the officer, documents covering the products was dated Wednesday, June 7, the very day the directive was issued with a total quantity of seven small sacks and was expected to be transported to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said a veterinary officer conducted a test on the meat but because it was smoked the toxicity of the product could not be established.

However, he stated in view of the outbreak and subsequent ban on transportation of such meat, the environmental office was mandated to confiscate the product, which would be destroyed by burning.

GNA